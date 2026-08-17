Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Now at rajugneet2026.org

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2026 Registration: NEET UG MBBS and BDS admission counselling is closing today, August 17, 2026. As it is the final call to register for the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026. Students who want to get admission into medical and dental colleges across the state can apply by today. To successfully complete the application process, candidates have to pay the fees by 4 PM and submit their application on the official website ug.neetrajasthan.com by 8 PM tonight. Make sure the candidate must finish both of these steps before their given timeline to secure your registration.

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Schedule 2026

August 17, 2026 is the last date for application and fee submission. Here is the complete schedule for NEET UG Round 1, check out the table below for more understanding: