Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Now at rajugneet2026.org
Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2026 registration closes today, August 17, 2026. Candidates must complete fee payments by 4 PM and submit their applications online at ug.neetrajasthan.com by 8 PM to secure admission.
Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2026 Registration: NEET UG MBBS and BDS admission counselling is closing today, August 17, 2026. As it is the final call to register for the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026. Students who want to get admission into medical and dental colleges across the state can apply by today. To successfully complete the application process, candidates have to pay the fees by 4 PM and submit their application on the official website ug.neetrajasthan.com by 8 PM tonight. Make sure the candidate must finish both of these steps before their given timeline to secure your registration.
Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Schedule 2026
August 17, 2026 is the last date for application and fee submission. Here is the complete schedule for NEET UG Round 1, check out the table below for more understanding:
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Event
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Date/Time
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Last date for fee payment
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August 17, 2026, 4 PM
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Last date to submit application
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August 17, 2026, 8 PM
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Provisional merit list
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August 18, 2026
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Defence/Para-Military and NRI verification
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August 19, 2026
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Revised merit list
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August 20, 2026
How to apply for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026?
Candidates can check and follow the basic steps to apply for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026:
- Visit the official website at ug.neetrajasthan.com.
- A link will be available for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 'Application Part-1.'
- Enter required details such as NEET Roll Number, Marks Obtained, Birth Date, Category, and Validate.
- Candidates registration details will be generated, enter registration ID and password to log in.
- Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Link will be displayed on screen
- Enter your personal, academic, contact and other correct details.
- Upload the passport-size photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression, and other documents.
- Pay the Rajasthan MBBS application fee through online mode and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 Documents Required:
Candidates are advised to carry the below mentioned documents for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026:
- Candidate's NEET UG Admit card
- Candidate's NEET UG Mark sheet
- Copy of filled Online Registration Form
- Class 10 certificate
- Class 12 certificate
- Domicile Certificate
- Candidate's scanned photograph
- Scanned signature
- Aadhar Card
- Any other document as notified by RUHS
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026: Direct LINK
Also Check: UP Board Compartment Result 2026: [Link Active] UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result
Also Check: West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Extended Till Further Notice
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.