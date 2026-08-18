Rajasthan NEET UG Merit List 2026 Releasing Today; Download Rank List PDF at ug.neetrajasthan.com
The Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/ Counselling Board and Principal & Controller, SMS Medical College Jaipur announce today rajasthan neet ug 2026 rank list today. Candidates can check the list online at ug.neetrajasthan.com
The Rajasthan NEET 2026 round 1 provisional rank list will be released today, August 18, 2026. The Rajasthan NEET rank list 2026 will be based on candidates exam scores from the medical entrance exam. Candidates can check and download the merit list PDF from the official website once the link becomes available and active. Candidates will be able to download the PDF list to check their state merit rank along with their registration details. Check out the complete article for important information like date, how to download the Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2026 PDF, details mentioned and more.
Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2026 Important Dates
Candidates must be aware of the Rajasthan NEET rank list release date 2026 to proceed with the choice filling process on specified time period. The Rajasthan NEET 2026 rank list date can be checked from the below table.
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Events
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Dates
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Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1
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August 13 to 22, 2026
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Last Date to Accept Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1
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August 28, 2026
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Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2
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August 31 to September 8, 2026
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Last Date to Accept Rajasthan NEET UG Seat Round 2
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September 14, 2026
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Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3
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September 16 to September 26, 2026
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Last Date to Accept Rajasthan NEET UG Seat Round 2
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October 2, 2026
Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2026 PDF: How To Download?
To download Rajasthan NEET 2026 rank list PDF from the official website, candidates have to follow the below mentioned simple steps:
- Visit to the official website ug.neetrajasthan.com
- On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET 2026 rank list Rajasthan’ link for the particular counselling round.
- The Rajasthan NEET 2026 merit list of counselling round 1 opens and is displayed on the screen.
- Search for your registration ID and check the state merit rank.
- Download the PDF of Rajasthan NEET rank list 2026 for future reference.
Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2026: Details Mentioned
The following details are mentioned in the rank list of Rajasthan NEET counselling:
- Registration ID
- NEET ID
- Name of the candidate
- Father’s name
- Gender
- Domicile
- Filled category
- Considered category
- NEET percentile
- NEET All India Rank
- Combined state merit rank
Also Check: Assam NEET Choice Filling 2026 Last Date Today
Also Check: Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Last Date Tomorrow
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.