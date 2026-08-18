Rajasthan NEET UG Merit List 2026 Releasing Today; Download Rank List PDF at ug.neetrajasthan.com

The Rajasthan NEET 2026 round 1 provisional rank list will be released today, August 18, 2026. The Rajasthan NEET rank list 2026 will be based on candidates exam scores from the medical entrance exam. Candidates can check and download the merit list PDF from the official website once the link becomes available and active. Candidates will be able to download the PDF list to check their state merit rank along with their registration details. Check out the complete article for important information like date, how to download the Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2026 PDF, details mentioned and more.

Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2026 Important Dates

Candidates must be aware of the Rajasthan NEET rank list release date 2026 to proceed with the choice filling process on specified time period. The Rajasthan NEET 2026 rank list date can be checked from the below table.