Rajasthan NMMS 2023 Scholarship Application Window Opens Tomorrow at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Rajasthan NMMS 2023 Scholarship: The Rajasthan School Education Department will start the application process for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) tomorrow: September 16, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in. They must note that the deadline to apply for the scholarship is September 30, 2023.

The scholarship test consists of a mental aptitude test and a scholastic aptitude test, both of which follow NCERT-established norms. Each test must be finished by the applicants within 90 minutes. However, children with special needs are given additional time to finish the exams.

Who is Eligible for Rajasthan NMMS 2023 Scholarship?

Check out the eligibility requirements set by authorities below:

Aspirants must be regular students studying in class 8 after getting a clear promotion from class 7 with a score of at least 55% or equivalent grades.

They pursue education from Government/Local Body/Government-aided schools.

For continuation of scholarship in higher secondary, the candidate must score at least 60% marks in the class 10 board exam.

To continue the scholarship in class 12, the scholarship awardee must get a clear promotion from class 11 in the first attempt with a score of 55% marks or equivalent.

Candidates’ annual family income should not be more than INR 3.5 Lakh.

Students who are enrolled in NVS, KVS, Sainik schools, and private schools are not eligible for this NMMS scholarship.

How to Apply for Rajasthan NMMS 2023 Scholarship?

Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on nmms registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

