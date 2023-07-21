Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed 2023 Exam Date Released; Steps to Register Here

Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed 2023: Office of the Coordinator, Pre-D El Ed and Register, Education Department has released the exam date for Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed 2023. According to the official schedule, the Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed 2023 will be held on August 28, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must check out the schedule on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in.

The Rajasthan government is conducting an entrance exam for admission to the D.El.Ed. (General) and D.El.Ed. Sanskrit (previously known as BSTC) courses. The exam will test the candidates' mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, teaching aptitude, and language ability in English, Sanskrit, and Hindi.

Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed 2023: Check Registration Dates and Fee

The registration process began on July 10 and will end on July 30, 2023. Candidates must be no more than 28 years old as of July 1, 2023, to be eligible to apply. There is no age limit for widows, divorcees, and abandoned women. Other reserved category candidates will be eligible for age relaxation as per Rajasthan government rules.

The exam fee is ₹450 for candidates who take one paper and ₹500 for those who appear in both papers. The payment can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. For more information, please visit the official website of the Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan.

How to Register for Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination can follow the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on apply/login link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the required fee and submit the form

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

