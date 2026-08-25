Rajasthan School Holidays in August 2026: Check Full Holiday List & Dates
Rajasthan School Holidays in August 2026: The Department of School Education, Rajasthan, released the Shivira Panchang calendar for August 2026. The month combines regular weekly off days with key observances such as Independence Day, Milad-un-Nabi, and Raksha Bandhan across state schools. Detailed updates and calendars can be checked on the Rajasthan Education Department Portal or the RBSE Official Website.
Rajasthan School Holidays in August 2026: As per the annual academic calendar (Shivira Panchang) issued by the Department of School Education, Rajasthan, the following is the list of holidays as well as non-working days. As per the calendar issued by the Rajasthan education department, the month of August in schools in Rajasthan includes a combination of national holidays, religious holidays, and normal weekly offs. The academic calendar of August will have normal weekly off days as well as some national and state holidays.
Although the national holidays like Independence Day on 15th August include a mandatory flag hoisting event along with other events but do not constitute a closure day for schools, the major holidays of Milad-un-Nabi (Milad-un-Nabi/Barawafat) and Raksha Bandhan provide full leave to all the students and teachers at all primary and secondary level schools in the state. Apart from the holidays, there will be mandatory academic unit tests and extracurricular activities like “No Bag Day” on selected Saturdays in the month of August. The official website of Rajasthan Education Department and RBSE website will provide you the PDF version of Shivira Panchang.
Rajasthan School Holiday 2026: Upcoming
Below are the upcoming school holidays in Rajasthan:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
August 15
|
Saturday
|
Independence Day
|
August 19
|
Wednesday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 28
|
Friday
|
Janmashtami
Rajasthan School Holiday List: August 2026
Below mentioned are the complete list of Rajasthan School Holiday August 2026:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Event / Festival
|
Status
|
August 2, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Closed
|
August 9, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Closed
|
August 15, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Independence Day
|
Observance / Flag Hoisting
|
August 16, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Closed
|
August 23, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Closed
|
August 25, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad
|
State Holiday
|
August 28, 2026
|
Friday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
State Holiday
|
August 30, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Closed
Rajasthan School Holiday List: Highlights
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Independence Day (August 15): Although proclaimed a national holiday, students and teachers usually come to school in the morning for flag hoisting, cultural and parade functions. Classes are not held during this time period.
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Eid-e-Milad (August 25): Celebrated as a holiday in all schools in Rajasthan. (Please note that the dates of the festivals celebrated according to Islamic calendar vary from time to time.)
-
Raksha Bandhan (August 28): A major cultural festival celebrated throughout Rajasthan which makes it a holiday for schools.
-
Long Weekend Options: Students and parents have the option of taking a break after Raksha Bandhan (Friday, August 28) and then enjoying the weekends.
Also Check:
Telangana School Holidays in August 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.