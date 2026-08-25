Rajasthan School Holidays in August 2026: Check Full Holiday List & Dates

Rajasthan School Holidays in August 2026: As per the annual academic calendar (Shivira Panchang) issued by the Department of School Education, Rajasthan, the following is the list of holidays as well as non-working days. As per the calendar issued by the Rajasthan education department, the month of August in schools in Rajasthan includes a combination of national holidays, religious holidays, and normal weekly offs. The academic calendar of August will have normal weekly off days as well as some national and state holidays.

Although the national holidays like Independence Day on 15th August include a mandatory flag hoisting event along with other events but do not constitute a closure day for schools, the major holidays of Milad-un-Nabi (Milad-un-Nabi/Barawafat) and Raksha Bandhan provide full leave to all the students and teachers at all primary and secondary level schools in the state. Apart from the holidays, there will be mandatory academic unit tests and extracurricular activities like “No Bag Day” on selected Saturdays in the month of August. The official website of Rajasthan Education Department and RBSE website will provide you the PDF version of Shivira Panchang.