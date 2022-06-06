RBSE 12th Arts Results 2022 DECLARED: Check Rajasthan 12th Arts Minimum Marks required to qualify Exams

RBSE 12th Results 2022: Rajastna 12th Arts Stream Results 2022 have been announced on the official website of Rajasthan Board. Students who have been waiting for the declaration of the RBSE 12th Results 2022 can check the same through the link available on the official website. According to the statstics provided by the officials a total of 652444 students registered for the RBSE 12th Arts stream exams from which 640249 students appeared and 616745 students passed the exams.

Girls have puterformed this year in the RBSE 12th Arts stream examinations with a pass percentage of 97.21 %. Approximately 314016 girls passed the

Updated as on June 6, 2022 @ 12:57 PM

Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 have been announced by the board officials. Candidates can now visit the official website of RBSE to check their class 12 Examination results. To check the RBSE 12th Results 2022 students can visit the official website and enter the Class 12 Registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to check the RBSE 12th Results 2022.

Updated as on June 6, 2022 @ 12: 25 PM

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will be announcing the Class 12 Arts stream results 2022 on the official website today. As per the details available on the website, the class 12 Arts stream results 2022 will be announced by the officials by 12:25 AM. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link available on this page.

To check the Rajasthan 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the website and enter the 12th registration number in the result link provided. Students will also be provided with a direct link here to check the RBSE 12th Arts stream results 2022.

The Rajasthan 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can keep refreshing this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the RBSE 12th Arts results 2022.

What is the minimum marks required to qualify the Rajasthan 12th Arts stream results 2022

Rajasthan 12th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website of the board by 12:15 PM today. Students who have appeared for the exams must make sure that they secure the required minimum marks in order to qualify the exams. As per the details provided by the minimum marks required by candidates to qualify the RBSE 12th Arts stream exams is 33% Aggregate. Students who do not secure the required marks will be required to appear for the compartmental exams.

When is the compartmental exams expected to be conducted

With the results being declared in June 2022, it is expected that the board will conduct the class 12 exams by July 2022. Students will be required to submit the applications in order to appear for the RBSE 12th Arts compartmental exams.

