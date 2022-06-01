RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Kab Aayega?: When will BSER Ajmer declare Rajasthan Class 5, Class 8 Results, Know Expected Date Here

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Kab Aayega?: The wait for the Rajasthan Board Results 2022 for 5th and 8th Class students just got a bit longer, as so far no official update regarding it has been announced. With lakhs of students asking the question Kab Aayega Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th Class Results, the pressure on the RBSE to declare the Result is growing by the day. Reports coming from the BSER Ajmer office have hinted that the Rajasthan Board Results 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students will be declared soon, but so far no official date has been announced for the same. However, many media reports have claimed that RBSE Class 5 Result 2022 and Rajasthan Board 8th Class Results 2022 will be declared Today i.e., 1st June 2022. But no such confirmation has been given by the BSER Ajmer office.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Date

With rumours and speculations being rife around the RBSE 5th and 8th Class Results 2022 Date, students have been running from pillar to post, trying to understand when will Rajasthan Board declares the primary and upper-primary board exam results. While many media reports had claimed that the RBSE 5th and 8th Class Results were to be declared on 1st June 2022, it is highly unlikely that it will be announced today.

As per the official notification, the Board will declare the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce Stream students today and therefore, declaration of 5th and 8th Class Results is unlikely. Therefore, looking at the circumstances, it seems that Rajasthan Class 5 Result 2022 and BSER Class 8 Result 2022 will NOT be declared TODAY. Sources close to the Ajmer office of the Rajasthan Board have said that the processing of results is in its final stages and will soon be completed following which Rajasthan 5th and 8th Class Results 2022 will be made available to the students online on official websites. Students will get direct access to RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Results online via the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

