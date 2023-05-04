RBSE 8th Result 2023 Expected Next Week, Steps to Access Marksheet Here

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Expected Soon: As per the media reports, the Directorate of Education, Rajasthan is expected to declare the class 8th results this week. Once the link is activated, students who appeared in the exams will be able to access the mark sheet on the official website i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the results.

If media reports are to be believed, Rajasthan 8th result 2023 is likely to be announced by May 8, 2023. However, the board has not released any official notification regarding the same yet. Last year, the Rajasthan board declared Class 8th results on June 8, 2023, and the pass percentage stood at 95.5 %. This year, the RBSE 8th results 2023 are expected in May.

How to Check RBSE 8th Result 2023 Online

Once the link is activated, examinees will be able to access the scores on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rajasthan 8th result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download them

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

How to Check Rajasthan 8th Result 2023 Via SMS?

Examinees can also check out the scorecard in offline mode. They will have to send an SMS to the below-mentioned number and they will receive the result-

Type “RESULT(space)RAJ8(space)ROLLNUMBER” and send it to 56263

The result will be sent to your mobile number

The Rajasthan Board concluded the class 8th exams on April 11, 2023. Students took exams across 9500 test centres. According to the reports, over lakh students appeared for exams and now, they are eagerly waiting for RBSE 8th results 2023.

