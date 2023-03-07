RBSE Admit Card 2023: Board Expected to Release 10th, 12th Hall Ticket Soon, Check Details Here

RBSE Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the RBSE 10th and 12th admit cards on the official website soon. School authorities will be able to download the RBSE 10th and 12th hall tickets through the link available on the official website of the Rajasthan board.

According to the schedule released, the RBSE class 10 exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to April 11, 2023, while the RBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023. Details regarding the board exams including the candidate details, exam centre details and exam day instructions will be mentioned on the admit card.

School authorities can visit the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download the board examination result. Candidates will be issued the Class 10 and Class 12 Rajasthan board exam results after the schools mark the principal's signature and school seal on them.

To download the RBSE 10th and 12th admit card, school authorities are required to visit the website and enter the login id and password in the admit card link given. The exact date and time for students to collect the RBSE 10th and 12th Admit cards from their respective schools will be intimated by the school officials.

Steps to Download the RBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card

Follow the below-given steps to download the RBSE class 10 and class 12 admit card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 10th/12th Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the School Code and password in the login link

Step 4: Download the RBSE Admit Card for further reference

