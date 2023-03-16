RBSE Board Exam 2023 for Class 10th Begins, Check Rajasthan Board Guidelines Here

RBSE Board Exam 2023: As per the schedule, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has begun the Class 10th Exams today i.e. March 16, 2023. The Class 10th English exam has already started and will conclude at 11.45 am. Students appearing in the RBSE Board Exams 2023 must follow the exam day guidelines inside the test centre.

Those who are taking the RBSE Board Exams 2023 must carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. The authorities will conclude the RBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 10th on April 11, 2023, with vocational subjects. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the RBSE Board Exams 2023 exam day instructions below.

RBSE Board Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Students appearing for the RBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 are required to follow the exam day protocols. They can check out the list of a few guidelines here-

Students are required to carry the admit card along with valid ID proof.

They must reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any electronic device- smartwatch, calculator, etc to the exam hall.

No one is allowed to leave the exam hall until the time is over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator.

They can carry transparent stationery items for the exam.

They must wear the school uniform for RBSE Board Exam 2023.

No one shall try to communicate with one another while the examination is going on.

Those who fail to align with the exam day guidelines will be debarred from giving the examination.

RBSE 10th Board Exam Timetable 2023

Date Subject March 16, 2023, English (Mandatory) March 21, 2023 Hindi March 25, 2023 Social Science March 29, 2023 Science April 4, 2023 Mathematics April 8, 2023 Third language- Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi April 11, 2023 Vocational subjects

