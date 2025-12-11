RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026: Rajasthan Board 10th & 12th Model Papers Released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Question Pattern Revised

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has released the RBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 Model Papers and Blueprints today, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the model papers at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Additionally, the board has also revised the exam pattern in several subjects. The model question papers are made according to the revised question pattern. Around 20 lakh students will be able to practice for their final board exams using the model papers available online. These changes will give students a better idea of the actual exam format for more precise preparation.

RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2026 Revised Question Pattern

Check the new changes introduced in the question paper of RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2026: