RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026: Rajasthan Board 10th & 12th Model Papers Released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Question Pattern Revised

Key Points
- RBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 Model Papers and Blueprints released today, December 11, 2025.
- The papers were released on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- The model papers reflect the boards revised exam pattern in several subjects.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has released the RBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 Model Papers and Blueprints today, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the model papers at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Additionally, the board has also revised the exam pattern in several subjects. The model question papers are made according to the revised question pattern. Around 20 lakh students will be able to practice for their final board exams using the model papers available online. These changes will give students a better idea of the actual exam format for more precise preparation.
RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2026 Revised Question Pattern
Check the new changes introduced in the question paper of RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2026:
- Objective type questions
- Very short answer type questions
- Fill in the blanks type questions
The weightage for long answer questions has been increased. This change is intended to help students understand the question format and the marking scheme for the full syllabus.
Class 10th subjects will have 80-mark papers, whereas for class 12th, several major subjects will also follow the 80-mark pattern, including:
- Public Administration
- Economics
- Political Science
- Sanskrit Literature
- History
- Mathematics
- Hindi Literature
- English Literature
- Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Rajasthani Literature, Persian
- Sociology
- Philosophy
- Accountancy
- Business Studies
- Hindi and English (Compulsory subjects)
Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Official Notification
Check the official tweet by the RBSE Board on the announcement:
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 10 वीं-12 वीं के मॉडल पेपर व ब्लू प्रिंट जारी, तैयारी होगी आसान ll— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) December 11, 2025
पुरी खबर पढ़े 👇https://t.co/6nDPwmLYoW
