Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    RBSE Class 5 and 8 Time Table 2022 Revised, Check Rajasthan Board Exam New Date Sheet Here

    Rajasthan RBSE 5th and 8th Class Time Table 2022 (Revised): Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has revised the exam time table for the Class 5 and Class 8 students. Check subject-wise Rajasthan 5th and 8th Class Date Sheet 2022 here.

    Published On: Apr 15, 2022 18:41 IST
    RBSE Class 5 and 8 Time Table 2022 Revised
    RBSE Class 5 and 8 Time Table 2022 Revised

    Rajasthan RBSE 5th and 8th Class Time Table 2022 (Revised): Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has revised the exam time table for the Class 5 and Class 8 students. According to the revised date sheet shared by the Rajasthan Board, Class 8 Exams will be held from 17th April while Class 5 Exams will be held from 27th April 2022 onwards.

    Rajasthan Class 5 Exam Time Table 2022 (Revised)

    Rajasthan Class 5 Exam Time Table 2022 has been revised by the Rajasthan Board. As per the revised time table, the exam will begin from 27th April with Mathematics subject while the final paper for Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi will be held on 17th May 2022. Another key change that has been made to the time table is the exam timings. RBSE 5th Class Exam 2022 will now be held in early morning session i.e., from 7:30 AM to 10 AM instead of its earlier time of 2 PM to 4:30 PM. The detailed subject-wise timetable for RBSE Class 5 Exam 2022 is given below:

    RBSE Class 5 Exam 2022 Time Table

    Subject

    Date

    Mathematics

    Wednesday, 27 April, 2022

    English

    Sunday, 1 May, 2022

    Hindi

    Sunday, 8 May, 2022

    Environmental Science

    Thursday, 12 May, 2022

    Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi

    Tuesday, 17 May, 2022

    Rajasthan Class 8 Exam Time Table 2022 (Revised)

    On similar lines, Rajasthan Board has also changed the Class 8 Time table 2022. Rajasthan Board 8th Class Exam 2022 will begin from 17th April with Mathematics subject while the final paper for Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi will be on 17th May 2022. In terms of exam timings, Class 8 exams will be held from 10 AM to 1PM.

    RBSE Class 8 Exam 2022 Time Table

    Subject

    Date

    Mathematics

    Sunday, 17 April, 2022

    English

    Wednesday, 27 April, 2022

    Hindi

    Sunday, 1 May, 2022

    Social Science

    Sunday, 8 May, 2022

    Science

    Thursday, 12 May, 2022

    Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi

    Tuesday, 17 May, 2022

    Also Read: CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 Released for Private Candidates, Download CBSE 10th and 12th Hall Tickets at cbse.gov.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories