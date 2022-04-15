RBSE Class 5 and 8 Time Table 2022 Revised, Check Rajasthan Board Exam New Date Sheet Here

Rajasthan RBSE 5th and 8th Class Time Table 2022 (Revised): Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has revised the exam time table for the Class 5 and Class 8 students. According to the revised date sheet shared by the Rajasthan Board, Class 8 Exams will be held from 17th April while Class 5 Exams will be held from 27th April 2022 onwards.

Rajasthan Class 5 Exam Time Table 2022 (Revised)

Rajasthan Class 5 Exam Time Table 2022 has been revised by the Rajasthan Board. As per the revised time table, the exam will begin from 27th April with Mathematics subject while the final paper for Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi will be held on 17th May 2022. Another key change that has been made to the time table is the exam timings. RBSE 5th Class Exam 2022 will now be held in early morning session i.e., from 7:30 AM to 10 AM instead of its earlier time of 2 PM to 4:30 PM. The detailed subject-wise timetable for RBSE Class 5 Exam 2022 is given below:

RBSE Class 5 Exam 2022 Time Table Subject Date Mathematics Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 English Sunday, 1 May, 2022 Hindi Sunday, 8 May, 2022 Environmental Science Thursday, 12 May, 2022 Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi Tuesday, 17 May, 2022

Rajasthan Class 8 Exam Time Table 2022 (Revised)

On similar lines, Rajasthan Board has also changed the Class 8 Time table 2022. Rajasthan Board 8th Class Exam 2022 will begin from 17th April with Mathematics subject while the final paper for Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi will be on 17th May 2022. In terms of exam timings, Class 8 exams will be held from 10 AM to 1PM.

RBSE Class 8 Exam 2022 Time Table Subject Date Mathematics Sunday, 17 April, 2022 English Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 Hindi Sunday, 1 May, 2022 Social Science Sunday, 8 May, 2022 Science Thursday, 12 May, 2022 Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi Tuesday, 17 May, 2022

