RBSE Datesheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Timetable Released, Check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Complete Schedule Here

RBSE Datesheet 2023: According to reports, Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE 10th and 12th Borad Exam timetable 2023. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the RBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2023 can visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan to check the examination schedule.

As per the schedule released, the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exams will be conducted from March 9, 2023, and the Class 10 Exams will be conducted from March 16, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. to check the complete schedule of the board examination.

Candidates appearing for the RBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2023 must make sure that they go through the details given on the exam timetable, shift timing, and other details.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams will be conducted from 8:30 to 11:45 AM. All those who will be appearing for the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Exams 2023 are advised to cross check all the details given on the timetable.

the RBSE Class 10 exams will commence with English exam on March 16, 2023, and will conclude with Electives on April 11, 2023. The RBSE Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 9, 2023, with Psychology exam and conclude with Electives on April 12, 2023.

Also Read: RBSE Class 12th Time Table 2023 OUT: Check Rajasthan Board Exam Dates, Schedule & Latest Updates Here