RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023: Rajasthan Board To Release Class 10th, 12th Time Table By This Week, Reports

RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is expected to release the Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 board exams date sheet soon. As per media reports, the RBSE Deputy Director, Rajendra Gupta has confirmed that RBSE exam date sheet 2023 likely to be released by this week. Once released, the RBSE exam date sheet 2023 will be uploaded at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

School Education Minister B D Kalla may also make announcements regarding Rajasthan board class 10, 12 exam dates on social media. According to the reports, the board is likely to announce the RBSE exam date sheet 2023 by this week. However, the board has not released any official notification regarding the same.

Where To Download RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023?

The Rajasthan board class 10, and 12 time table will be available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once released. Students and school authorities will be able to download it from the official website only. Also, the students can get the RBSE class 10, 12 datehseet 2023 from their respective schools too. They can check - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and the official social media pages of the board to get updates on the release date of RBSE Board exam 2023 timetable.

How To Download RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023?

The Rajasthan RBSE board datesheet for classes 10, 12 will include the subject-wise date and time of the examination. Students can download it by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on the link to download date sheet or go to the board exam portal.

3rd Step - On the new page Rajasthan board time table will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, download the timetable of RBSE board exam and save the same.

RBSE Board Exam 2023 for Classes 10, 12

This year, the board will conduct exams based on the complete academic syllabus as in the pre-COVID years. Also, the board has also updated the Rajasthan class 10, 12 exam syllabus 2023. This year, 100% syllabus will be implemented in all subjects in Class 10 and 12 for 2023 exam. The pattern of approved papers for the examination will remain the same, but the choice in the question paper should be given only in long answer questions.

