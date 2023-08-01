RBSE practical supplementary exam admit card 2023 releases, download at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Practical Supplementary Admit Card 2023: Rajastha n Board of Secondary Board has released the Rajasthan senior secondary practical supply exam admit card in online mode. They can download the Rajasthan board practical supplementary exam 2023 admit card at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

They will have to use their district, student's name and father's name to download Rajasthan practical supply exam admit card. They can also use their roll number to download their RBSE practical supply hall ticket. As per the schedule released, the RBSE class 12 supplementary practical exam will be held on August 3, 2023.

How to download RBSE Practical Supplementary Admit Card 2023?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer has released the practical supplementary hall ticket on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to download RBSE practical supply senior secondary hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate and click on the link that reads: Admit Card of SUPPL.Practical Exam 2023

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter district, student's name and father's name in the login window

Step 5: RBSE Practical Supplementary admit card will appear on the screen

What details will be mentioned on Rajasthan Board Supply Practical Exam Admit Card 2023?

The hall ticket will have information about the students and exam. It is likely to have the following information on it:

Name of Examination

Board Name

Name

Roll Number

Name of Father and Mother

Date of Birth

Photograph

Signature

List of Subjects

Date of Exams

Exam Timings

Exam centre details

Reporting Details

Important instructions

