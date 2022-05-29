RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Date: BSER Ajmer to Declare Class 12 Results Next Week, Check at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Expected Date: With lakhs of students waiting for Rajasthan Board Results 2022 for Class 10 and 12 students, the confusion and chaos around the expected date has been going on for quite some time. While several sources had earlier claimed that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare Rajasthan Class 12 Science and commerce results on 28th May 2022, it turned out to be completely untrue. Now reporters based in Ajmer have hinted that the RBSE 12th Result 2022 may be declared in the next week. While BSER Ajmer officials have not corroborated this fact, given the news has been coming from sources close to the board suggests that students should expect Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2022 soon.

What is Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Date?

Ever since rumours and speculations about RBSE 12th Result 2022 being declared by May end surfaced on social media, students have been seeking answers to one single question “Rajasthan Class 12 Result Kab Aayega?” However, even after weeks of confusion and chaos, so far, we don’t have any clear indication of a possible date for RBSE Class 12 Results 2022. While some media reports have claimed that the Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2022 for Science and Commerce streams will be declared in the coming week, few others have said that RBSE will announce Secondary Class Results by 4th June 2022.

However, so far, jagranjosh.com has not been able to independently verify these reports and therefore advises students to stay tuned to its website for the latest news and updates. To help students stay updated with the latest news about Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022, we have created a unique solution where all the latest details are available. Instead of falling for rumours and speculations, students are advised to register themselves on the link provided below to get the latest news and updates about Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022.

Get RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Updates - Register Now

RBSE Board Result 2022 Scrutiny Process Notice Released

While the declaration of Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 is still days away, the board seems to be in its final stages of preparing the final result data. In line with this, recently, the BSER Ajmer office released an important update about the scrutiny process that will be followed for Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 and RBSE 10th Result 2022. As per the notice, following the declaration of Rajasthan Board Results 2022 online on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeresults.nic.in; students will be given a time of 10 days to apply for scrutiny. The scrutiny option is made available to those students who feel that their answer sheet has not been evaluated or checked properly and that they deserve to get more marks than what has been assigned to them.

Also Read: Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Soon: BSER Ajmer to Declare Rajasthan Class 12 Results for Science, Commerce, Arts at rajresults.nic.in