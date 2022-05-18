RBSE Rajasthan 5th and 8th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results to be Declared Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan 5th and 8th Class Results 2022 Soon: Latest reports coming from the Ajmer office of the Rajasthan Board has confirmed that the RBSE 5th and 8th Class Results 2022 will be declared soon. Local media reports have confirmed that the RBSE Results 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 are likely to be declared by 25th May 2022. However, so far, the Rajasthan Board officials have not confirmed the date in any press meet or through a notice or circular. But one of the biggest questions that is plaguing the minds of young students and their parents is RBSE result kab aayega. To get answer to this, they are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com, where the team will share the latest news and updates about RBSE 5th and 8th Class Results 2022.

Evaluation Process Nears Completion

While lakhs of students wait for the confirmation of RBSE Result Date, it is highly unlikely that the RBSE 5th and 8th Class Results will be announced this week. Local reporters from Ajmer who are on touch with the RBSE Officials have hinted that currently the Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 is still being prepared and the evaluation process is underway. The checking of answer sheets for Rajasthan Board Results 2022 is in its final stages and will soon be completed. Following this, the RBSE Class 5 Result 2022 and Rajasthan Class 8 Result 2022 will be announced by the Board.

How to check RBSE 5th and 8th Class Results 2022?

While students wait for the declaration of Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th Class Results 2022, one thing that they can be sure of is that the RBSE will declare the results online and make them available to them as digital scorecards. As per the general trend, the Rajasthan Board Result 2022 for 5th and 8th Class students will be declared online via official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students will be able to access and download the RBSE 5th and 8th Class Results 2022 online by entering their exam roll number and other details asked on the website. Therefore, they are advised to keep these details ready in advance before they attempt to check their RBSE 5th and 8th Results 2022.

Also Read: RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th Result 2022 Dates to be Announced on 23rd May, confirms RBSE Official: Report