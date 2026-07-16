Re-NEET 2026 Final Answer Key PDF OUT; Download Link @neet.nta.ac.in
Final NEET answer key 2026 has been released for the exam conducted on June 21, 2026. Read the article below to know how to download the re-NEET final answer key 2026, direct download link, etc.
Final NEET answer key 2026 has been released for the exam conducted on June 21, 2026. The Re NEET 2026 final answer key has been released at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in which displays final answers. Candidates who have appeared in the RE-NEET exam can check the final answer key. The final answer key has been released after considering the objections raised by the candidates. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-NEET exam 2026. The NEET UG final answer key 2026 for set 50, 60, 70 and 80 has been released in the form of a PDF.
NEET result 2026 has been released on July 16, 2026. Read the article below to get the direct download link for re-NEET final answer key 2026 PDF, and more.
RE-NEET 2026 Final Answer Key: Important Dates
Check the table below to know the important dates and events of RE-NEET exam 2026:
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
RE-NEET Exam Date
|
21st June 2026
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RE-NEET Provisional Answer Key
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25th June 2026
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RE-NEET Final Answer Key
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16-Jul-2026
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RE-NEET Result
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On or before 20th July 2026
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Official Website
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neet.nta.nic.in
Direct LINK: RE-NEET UG Final Answer Key 2026
How to Check Re NEET Result 2026?
Candidates can check NEET UG final answer key 2026 by following simple steps
- Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on final answer key link and enter log in details
- Download the PDF.
Details Mentioned on NEET Final Answer Key 2026
Following details are mentioned on NEET final answer key 2026:
- Question number
- Answer
- Booklet code
How to Calculate NEET Score 2026 with Final Answer Key?
To calculate the NEET score, candidates can use the following formula:
(Correct answer X 4 ) - (Incorrect answer X 1) = Total score
Also Read: NEET 2026 Topper List OUT
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