Re-NEET 2026 Final Answer Key PDF OUT; Download Link @neet.nta.ac.in

Final NEET answer key 2026 has been released for the exam conducted on June 21, 2026. The Re NEET 2026 final answer key has been released at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in which displays final answers. Candidates who have appeared in the RE-NEET exam can check the final answer key. The final answer key has been released after considering the objections raised by the candidates. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-NEET exam 2026. The NEET UG final answer key 2026 for set 50, 60, 70 and 80 has been released in the form of a PDF.

NEET result 2026 has been released on July 16, 2026. Read the article below to get the direct download link for re-NEET final answer key 2026 PDF, and more.

RE-NEET 2026 Final Answer Key: Important Dates

Check the table below to know the important dates and events of RE-NEET exam 2026: