Residential Bootcamp on Enlightening Entrepreneurial Spirit at IIT Ropar, NIT Uttrakhand & IIT Jammu, Check Details Here

Entrepreneurship & Rural Development Centre (ERDC), NITTTR Chandigarh has invited applications for a 5 Day residential boot camp at IIT Ropar, NIT Uttarakhand, and IIT Jammu. The boot camp will be held at IIT Ropar from 12-16 June, NIT Uttrakhand from 22-26 June, and IIT Jammu from 3-7 July. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website i.e. erdc.org.in. Candidates interested in applying for the Entrepreneurship Development programme can fill out the application form through the official website i.e. erdc.org.in

It is advisable for the candidates to read all the important information given on the official portal before submitting the application form.

Residential Bootcamp Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are interested in applying for this program can check the required eligibility criteria given below:

Participants need to be between the ages of 13-24

Interest in Entrepreneurship

Fluent in Hindi & English

Dedicated & Disciplined

Must be in 8th Standard or above

candidates need to have done a significant amount of research and work in a domain aligned to solve a problem the world is facing and produced a scholarly body of work around it or proved it with a proof of concept.

How to Fill Out the Application form?

Interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ERDC i.e. erdc.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Residential Bootcamp 2023 available on the top right

Step 3: Now, click on the apply now link available on the screen and select the venue as per your preference.

Step 4: Fill out all the required details in the application form through the Google form available

Step 5: After completing the application form, click on the submit button

Advantages of the Programme

Apart from getting mentorship from global experts, participants get to present their ideas in front of the world and be a part of motivated youth from different backgrounds. There is no cost to apply to the boot camp but once shortlisted there is a Registration fee of Rs 7,000 inclusive of GST to participate. This fee includes accommodation, training, and food for 5 days and 4 Nights at the selected campus ( IIT Ropar, NIT Uttrakhand, IIT Jammu).

The applications are open till June 20th & June 30th for NIT Uttarakhand and IIT Jammu respectively. The applications for IIT Ropas closed on June 10, 2023. It is recommended that the candidates can go through the official website of ERDC before applying.

What is Enlightening the entrepreneurial spirit?

Enlightening the entrepreneurial spirit”, the residential boot camp is an entrepreneurship development programme launched by the Entrepreneurship & Rural Development Centre (ERDC), NITTTR Chandigarh under the Guidance of Mr. Chetan Sahore. This program is an advanced program aimed at enhancing entrepreneurial skills including critical thinking, reasoning, problem-solving, empathy & communication skills for, "Young People who will create the Future We Should Have".

The program trains the selected fellows to be more social media savvy, and improve their personal branding and brand projections skills. The purpose is to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of fellows so as to empower the true champions of their generation to spread their message and showcase their world to the world.

About ERDC NITTTR Chandigarh?

Entrepreneurship & Rural Development Centre (ERDC), NITTTR Chandigarh is dedicated to building a vibrant start-up ecosystem, by establishing a network between academia, financial institutions, industries, and other institutions of the region by supporting start-ups & entrepreneurs by providing them possible support from the existing systems. The aim of ERDC is to encourage entrepreneurship in social, technical & rural areas so as to enhance employment generation and development of urban, rural & semi-urban areas.