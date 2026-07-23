RIE CEE 2026 Final Answer Key & Result Expected Soon at cee.ncert.gov.in

RIE CEE 2026: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is now ready to announce the RIE CEE Final Answer Key 2026 and RIE CEE Result 2026 from the official admission website at cee.ncert.gov.in. Following the Computer Based Test (CBT) which was conducted on July 3, 2026, and the closure of the provisional answer key objections period on July 12, 2026, the subject experts would be reviewing candidates' comments and making necessary modifications.

The result and the scorecard that will be declared soon will include some of the best integrated and post-graduate courses, such as B.Ed, B.Sc. B.Ed, B.A. B.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Sc. Ed. The result and scorecard declaration of the entrance test will allow those candidates who appeared in the entrance test to login into their accounts and know about their qualification status and merit ranking.