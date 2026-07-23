RIE CEE 2026 Final Answer Key & Result Expected Soon at cee.ncert.gov.in
RIE CEE 2026: NCERT will soon declare the RIE CEE 2026 Final Answer Key and Result on cee.ncert.gov.in following the July 3 CBT exam and objection review. Candidates can log in to download scorecards containing total marks and AIR for teacher education courses (B.Ed, M.Ed, B.Sc. B.Ed). Merit-based counselling follows across participating RIEs.
RIE CEE 2026: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is now ready to announce the RIE CEE Final Answer Key 2026 and RIE CEE Result 2026 from the official admission website at cee.ncert.gov.in. Following the Computer Based Test (CBT) which was conducted on July 3, 2026, and the closure of the provisional answer key objections period on July 12, 2026, the subject experts would be reviewing candidates' comments and making necessary modifications.
The result and the scorecard that will be declared soon will include some of the best integrated and post-graduate courses, such as B.Ed, B.Sc. B.Ed, B.A. B.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Sc. Ed. The result and scorecard declaration of the entrance test will allow those candidates who appeared in the entrance test to login into their accounts and know about their qualification status and merit ranking.
Steps to Download RIE CEE Scorecard & Final Answer Key
To download the RIE CEE Scorecard & Final Answer Key follow the steps given below:
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Open up your browser and go to the official website of NCERT CEE (cee.ncert.gov.in).
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Go to the login button and type in your user id/application id and password.
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Click on the RIE CEE Final Answer Key 2026 or RIE CEE Result 2026 on your candidate dashboard.
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Check your total marks, AIR, and qualification status, and download your score card.
RIE CEE Scorecard & Final Answer Key: Key Highlights
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Parameter
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Event Details
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Exam Authority
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National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)
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Exam Conducted On
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July 3, 2026
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Provisional Key Objection Window
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July 8 – July 12, 2026
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Final Answer Key & Result Status
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Expected Soon
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Official Web Portal
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cee.ncert.gov.in
What Happens Next?
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Scoring Procedure: The RIE CEE score is added to the candidate’s score in qualification examination degree/10+2 to arrive at the final merit list for each course.
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Counselling Session: Candidates who qualify will be called for online/ offline counselling by the concerned Regional Institutes of Education (Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Ajmer, Bhopal, Shillong, and Nellore).
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.