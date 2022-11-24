RSCIT Result 2022 Announced at rkcl.vmou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

RSCIT Result 2022: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has released the Results of the Rajasthan state Certificate in Information Technology. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations conducted on October 16, 2022, can visit the official website of the university to check the results.

To check the RSCIT 2022 Results candidates are required to visit the official website and select the district and search by the roll number or Name and Date of Birth. According to the details provided, students who secure a minimum of 40% in the examinations will be considered qualified in the exam.

The RSCIT 2022 Results are available on the official website - rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Candidates can also check the RSCIT Results 2022 through the direct link given here.

RSCIT Result 2022 Direct Link - Click Here

How to check RSCIT 2022 Results

The RSCIT 2022 Results are available online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results by visiting the official website or by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University

Step 2: Click on the RSCIT Result link available

Step 3: Select the district and get results by entering the Roll number or Name and Date of Birth

Step 4: The RSCIT Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the RSCIT Result for further reference

RSCIT 2022 exams are conducted for admissions to the Diploma Computer Course offered by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited. The programme is offered as a joint venture with Vardhman Mahavir Open University.

