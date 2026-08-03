RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Meet Students at Mumbai Event on August 6

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with students aged 15-19 during IIMUN’s 15th anniversary event in Mumbai on August 6. The gathering will bring together around 2,000 students from over 100 cities to discuss national and global issues under the theme, ‘The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way.’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to interact with GenZ students aged between 15 and 19 years at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on August 6, 2026. The event marks the 15th anniversary of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) and will coincide with the inaugural ceremony of its Annual Championship Conference, where students debate and deliberate on national, local and global issues, according to an official press release. “The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way” Bhagwat will address participants at the opening of IIMUN’s flagship Annual Championship Conference, which is expected to host around 2,000 high school students from more than 100 cities. The inaugural session will revolve around the theme, “The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way.”

IIMUN organises 108 conferences every year, along with several civic engagement and community initiatives led by young people aged 15 to 24 for students between 11 and 19 years. Rishabh Shah, Founder of IIMUN, said the participants, aged 15 to 19, represent schools and colleges from across the country, making it one of the largest youth-led gatherings. “Leadership is not only about guiding the next generation, but also listening to it. At this critical juncture in India’s journey, we need this dialogue more than ever before. I am grateful to Mohan Bhagwat ji for accepting our invitation to address this gathering at this critical juncture,” Shah said. What is IIMUN? Youth-Led Organisation Run by 15-24-Year-Olds IIMUN’s programmes are conducted in collaboration with around 1.5 lakh schools and colleges and span 275 cities across India and 40 countries, reaching more than 7.5 crore young people through conferences and outreach initiatives.