RUHS CUET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 (OUT), Check Result PDF at ruhscuet2026.com

RUHS CUET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences has issued the Round 1 seat allotment results for RUHS CUET 2026. The result is for students seeking admission to ug courses in nursing, pharmacy and allied healthcare. Candidates who participated in the counseling process can now check their allotment status on the official counseling website by using their roll number and password.

The seats have been allotted according to each candidate's merit and the preference submitted during counselling. Students who have been allotted a seat should download their allotment letter and finish the admission process till July 28, 2026. They are also advised to complete document verification and pay the admission fee during the reporting process to confirm their seats. Read the article to know more details.