RUHS CUET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 (OUT), Check Result PDF at ruhscuet2026.com
RUHS CUET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been Released on its official website. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can now visit the official website to check their allotment status.
RUHS CUET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences has issued the Round 1 seat allotment results for RUHS CUET 2026. The result is for students seeking admission to ug courses in nursing, pharmacy and allied healthcare. Candidates who participated in the counseling process can now check their allotment status on the official counseling website by using their roll number and password.
The seats have been allotted according to each candidate's merit and the preference submitted during counselling. Students who have been allotted a seat should download their allotment letter and finish the admission process till July 28, 2026. They are also advised to complete document verification and pay the admission fee during the reporting process to confirm their seats. Read the article to know more details.
How to Download RUHS CUET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF 2026?
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to download the seat allotment PDF online.
- Visit the official RUHS CUET Counselling website at ruhscuet2026.com/counsel
- On the homepage find and click on the Counselling Link
- A new window will appear
- Enter your login details such as roll number and password and click on submit button
- RUHS CUET Round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on screen
- Check your seat allotment
- Download and take printout for future use
Direct Link: RUHS CUET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 (Active)
What After RUHS CUET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results ?
After the results are announced, candidates should first check their allotment status on the official counselling portal. Those who receive a seat should download the allotment letter and carefully read the admission instructions. The next step is to visit the allotted college within the given dates with all the required documents. Candidates also need to complete document verification and pay the admission fee to confirm their admissions. If a candidate does not complete these steps before the deadline the allotted seat may be cancelled and offered to another eligible student.
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