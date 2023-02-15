Sainik School Admission 2023: AISSEE Answer Key Objection Window To Close Today, Get Direct Link

AISSEE Anskey Key 2023: As per the schedule, National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for provisional answer key of All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 today - February 15. Candidates can raise objections in the provisional AISSEE 2023 answer key at aissee.nta.nic.in. They will have to login with their application number and password or date of birth to challenge the AISSEE 2023 answer key.

To challenge the same, candidates will have to pay Rs.200 per objection raised in online mode. The objections raised by the candidates will be verified by subject experts. NTA will make changes in the AISSEE answer key 2023 if the objections raised are correct. Based on that, the AISSEE 2023 result will be prepared and declared. Apart from that, today is the last day for downloading AISSEE OMR sheets.

AISSEE Anskey Key 2023 Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Raise Objections in Provisional AISSEE Anskey Key 2023?

Candidates can challenge the answer key of Sainik School Entrance exam 2023 in online mode only. They can go through the steps to know how to raise objections in AISSEE 2023 answer key -

1st Step - Go to the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - Click on - Display of OMR Answer Sheets, Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of AISSEE-2023.

3rd Step - Log in with application number and password/DOB.

4th Step - Now, click on - View/Challenge Answer Key.

5th Step - Candidates who wish to challenge can click on the check boxes against the desired option and upload supporting documents.

6th Step - Save the claim and pay the specified fees in online mode.

AISSEE Final Answer Key 2023

NTA will consider the valid responses submitted by the candidates and prepare the final answer key. Based on the final AISSEE answer key 2023, the result will be announced in online mode. Also, the representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data if challenges are found to be correct.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Starts from February 15, 2023, Check Important Instructions and Dress Code Here