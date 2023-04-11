Sainik School Counselling 2023 For Round 2 Registrations Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

Sainik School Counselling 2023: As per the recent updates, the All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) will end the choice-filling/registration process for round 2 today i.e. April 11, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying and missed to take admission in the first round of counselling can apply from the official website- pesa.ncog.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to register for the second round of counselling before the deadline i.e. April 11, 2023, by 4 pm as no further extensions will be provided. Candidates are also advised to read all the important instructions prescribed by the examination authorities before registering for the Sainik school counselling.

Sainik School Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Who are eligible for Sainik School Counselling 2023?

Candidates who are applying for Sainik School counselling 2023 for round 2 can check the eligibility criteria given below.

Those candidates who were allotted schools in round 1 but opted to reconsider option

Candidates who were not allotted any Sainik school in round 1 are eligible

Those candidates who have not registered and not done choice filling in the previous round can also apply for counselling for round 2

Steps to apply for Sainik School Counselling 2023

Those eligible and interested candidates who are yet to register can apply for Sainik school e-counselling 2023 from the official website. They can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Sainik School Counselling i.e. pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling

Step 2: Click on the new registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter the AISSEE application number as mentioned

Step 4: Apply for the counselling and exercise options

Step 5: Go through the confirmed choices and then click on the submit button

Step 6: Download the confirmation form and take a few printouts for future use

