Sainik School Counselling Result 2023 Declared, Check AISSEE Seat Allotment Here

Sainik School Counselling Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the All India Sainik School Admission Counselling (AISSAC) has declared the All India Sainik School Counselling Result 2023. Those who participated in the e-counselling process can check out the Sainik School Seat Allotment for Round 1 on the official website i.e. pesa.ncog.gov.in

Those who qualified for the AISSEE 2023 can check out the All India Sainik School Counselling Result 2023 on the official website by entering the username and password in the sign-in portal. Those who have been allotted seats in the Sainik School Seat Allotment will be required to choose from accept, reconsider and exit options till March 21, 2023.

AISSEE 2023 Counselling Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Check Sainik School Counselling Result 2023?

Candidates who qualified for the AISSEE 2023 exam and participated in the e-counselling can check out the All India Sainik School Counselling Result 2023 on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pesa.ncog.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the sign-in tab

Step 3: Now, enter the registered username and password

Step 4: The Sainik School Seat Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check out the AISSEE 2023 Counselling Result thoroughly

Step 6: Download the result and take at least 2 printouts for future purposes

What After Release of Sainik School Counselling Result 2023?

As per the Sainik School Counselling Schedule, the last date to accept the allotted seats is March 21, 2023. The verification for shortlisted candidates will be held from March 20 to April 4, 2023, till 5.00 pm. It must be noted that the last date to report to the allotted school with all required documents is April 4, 2023.

