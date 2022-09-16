SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022 Merit List for Round 2 To Release Today at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022 (Today): As per the released dates, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will publish the SAMS Odisha +3 Second Selection Merit List 2022 today in online mode. The SAMS Odisha +3 second merit list will be released at 2 PM. Students can download their Odisha +3 Admissions merit list for round 2 from the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

All the students who have been allotted seats will have to complete the admission process along with verification of documents, by 3 pm tomorrow. As per media reports, as many as 2.53 lakh candidates have registered for the SAMS +3 admissions. Earlier, DHE Odisha had released the first selection list in online mode.

What After Allotment of Seats in SAMS Odisha +3 Selection Merit List 2022?

After the release of the merit list of SAMS Odisha Plus 3, students who will be allotted seats can make the final selection and download their allotment letter from the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. The students have to go to the selected HEIs e-Space to complete the admission formality. They will also have to get their documents verified by 3 pm tomorrow i.e 17th September 2022.

Will There Be Any Spot Selection Round for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022?

As per the recent updates, yes, there will be a spot admission round. Students who did not join any college or if there are vacant seats not availed through the second selection list will be available during the SAMS Odisha +3 admission. Students have to fill out the CAF form by 20th September 2022 on the SAMS Odisha portal. Also, only those students who had filled the CAF form during phase 1 of the application process for SAMS +3 admissions are eligible for filling the applications for spot admissions.