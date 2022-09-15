SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022: Odisha SAMS Plus 3 Second Merit List to Release Tomorrow at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will release the SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List 2022 tomorrow, i.e. 16th September 2022. Going as per media reports, it is expected that SAMS Odisha +3 merit list for round 2 will be available by 2 PM. Students can check their Odisha +3 Admissions 2nd merit list from the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

To download the SAMS Odisha +3 second merit list by using the required credentials in the login window. The procedure for payment of fees will begin tomorrow after the release of Odisha +3 Admissions merit list. As per the schedule, the data updation of admitted students will continue till 19th September 2022.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022 Dates for Second Merit List

Events Dates SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List for Second Round 16th September 2022 (2 PM) Admission and online data updation in 2nd Round 16th to 19th September 2022

How To Download SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022 Merit List for Second Round?

The merit list of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) admission will be released in online mode. Students will have to go to the official website - samsodisha.gov.in to check the SAMS Odisha +3 Admission merit list for 2nd round. On the homepage, click on Degree +3 tab and a new page will be displayed. On that page click on - Second Selection Merit List. On the next page, enter all the asked details and SAMS Odisha Plus 2 selection merit list for round 2 will appear on the screen.

What After the Release of SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022 Merit List for Second Round?

After the availability of SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2nd merit list, those who get selected and are allotted seats will have to proceed to the next stage. All the admitted students will have to secure their admission and update the same from 16th to 19th September 2022 by 5 pm. Those who are not able to get a seat in this round can check their names in the next one.