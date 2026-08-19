SAMS Odisha Admissions 2026-27: Schedule Out For 3-Year Integrated Courses, Important Dates Here
The Odisha government has released the admission schedule for three-year integrated BEd-MEd courses. Students can fill the application form starting tomorrow, August 20, 2026 on the official SAMS portal samsodisha.gov.in. 200 seats are available for admission.
SAMS Odisha Admission Schedule 2026: The Higher Education department, Government of Odisha has released the admission schedule for 3-Year Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed course for the 2026-2027 academic year. Students can fill the online application form starting tomorrow August 20 at 2 pm on the official Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal samsodisha.gov.in.
There are four universities that each offer 50 seats for three-year integrated programmes. They are:
- Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University, Baripada, Mayurbhanj (Regular Mode)
- Sambalpur University, Sambalpur (Self-Financing Mode)
- Rajendra University, Bolangir (Self-Financing Mode)
- Fakir Mohan University, Balasore (Self-Financing Mode)
Odisha SAMS Admission Schedule For 3-Year Integrated Courses
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Activity
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Date
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Common Application Form (CAF) Available
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August 20, 2026 ( 2 pm)
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Last date for applying online
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August 30, 2026 ( 11:45 pm)
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Editing of application form
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11 am to 11:45 pm on August 31, 2026
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Provisional Seat Allotment List Release For Round 1
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September 5 ( 2 pm)
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Slide/freeze option and payment of fees on the SAMS student portal (Round 1 )
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September 5 ( 4 pm) to September 9 (3 pm)
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Students to report at allotted colleges (Round 1)
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September 7 ( 10 am) to September 9 ( 5 pm)
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Institutions to update joined candidate’s data in e-space (Round 1)
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September 7 ( 10 am) to September 9 ( 10 pm)
3-Year Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. Admission (2026-27)— Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha 🇮🇳 (@DHE_Odisha) August 18, 2026
The admission schedule for 3-Year Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed course under SAMS has been published. Students are advised to check the timeline and complete all admission-related activities within the stipulated dates.@CMO_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/5SIzMAwzJs
Documents Required During Application Form Filling
Candidates will require the following documents when filling their application form:
- CAF Print-out
- Intimation Letter
- 10th Board Certificate and Mark Sheet
- School Leaving Certificate
- Conduct Certificate
- Passport Size Photographs (2 or more)
- Caste Certificate - If applicable
- Resident Certificate
- Income Certificate - For fee waivers/scholarships
- PwD Certificate - If applicable
- Bank Account Details - With IFSC
- Admission Fee receipt, as instructed by the school
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.