SAMS Odisha Admissions 2026-27: Schedule Out For 3-Year Integrated Courses, Important Dates Here

SAMS Odisha Admission Schedule 2026: The Higher Education department, Government of Odisha has released the admission schedule for 3-Year Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed course for the 2026-2027 academic year. Students can fill the online application form starting tomorrow August 20 at 2 pm on the official Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal samsodisha.gov.in.

There are four universities that each offer 50 seats for three-year integrated programmes. They are:

Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University, Baripada, Mayurbhanj (Regular Mode)

Sambalpur University, Sambalpur (Self-Financing Mode)

Rajendra University, Bolangir (Self-Financing Mode)

Fakir Mohan University, Balasore (Self-Financing Mode)

Odisha SAMS Admission Schedule For 3-Year Integrated Courses