SAMS Odisha PG 2026 First Round Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Letter at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha PG Admission 2026: SAMS Odisha PG round 1 provisional allotment result will be announced today, August 7, 2026. According to the official date and time issued, the result will be announced at 4 PM on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can visit the official website to check the result and download their allotment letter.

After the allotment result is announced, students can select between the Freeze / Slide / Float Option. Candidates who opt to proceed with admission must submit the admission fee through the SAMS Students Account Portal. The window to submit the admission fee will be available from August 11, 2026 to August 11, 2026.

SAMS Odisha PG Round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website pg.samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can also check the SAMS Odisha PG allotment result through the direct link available here.