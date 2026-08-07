SAMS Odisha PG 2026 First Round Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Letter at pg.samsodisha.gov.in
SAMS Odisha PG first round allotment result to be announced online today, August 7, 2026. The allotment result will be available on the official PG Website. Students allotted seats must report to the institutions with all necessary documents.
SAMS Odisha PG Admission 2026: SAMS Odisha PG round 1 provisional allotment result will be announced today, August 7, 2026. According to the official date and time issued, the result will be announced at 4 PM on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can visit the official website to check the result and download their allotment letter.
After the allotment result is announced, students can select between the Freeze / Slide / Float Option. Candidates who opt to proceed with admission must submit the admission fee through the SAMS Students Account Portal. The window to submit the admission fee will be available from August 11, 2026 to August 11, 2026.
SAMS Odisha PG Round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website pg.samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can also check the SAMS Odisha PG allotment result through the direct link available here.
SAMS Odisha PG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here (Available at 4 PM)
How to Check SAMS Odisha PG Round 1 Allotment Result
The SAMS Odisha PG first-round seat allotment result will be available on the official website. Candidates eligible to participate in the SAMS Odisha first-round allotment can check their allotment results on the official website. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha
Step 2: Click on PG Admission
Step 3: Click on the Round 1 allotment result link
Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Go to the student login to download the allotment letter
Step 6: Download for further reference
What After Odisha PG Allotment Result 2026
After the first round PG Allotment result is announced, students allotted seats must report to the allotted institutions for admissions from August 8, 2026 to August 11, 2026. Those reporting for admissions must have with them all the necessary documents, certificates and the fee receipt. While reporting fo admissions, students must have the following documents ready with them.
(a) Original Certificates (As per the Intimation Letter)
(b) Three(03) passport size colour photographs
(c) Residence Certificate
(d) Income Certificate
(e) Caste Certificate, If required
(f) Following Original Documents are to be retained by the College/University Authority:
- College Leaving Certificate issued by the Institution last attended
- Conduct Certificate issued by the Institution last attended
- Migration Certificate (will be retained by the last admitted Institution)
(g) Following Original Documents are to be returned by the College/University Authority
to the applicant after the admission process is over.
- Mark sheet and Pass Certificate of the Matriculation/10th Board Examination
- Mark sheet and Pass Certificate of the Higher Secondary (+2) Examination
- Mark sheet and Pass Certificate of Degree (+3) Examination
- Certificate in respect of Reservation, if any
- Certificate in respect of Weightage, if any
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.