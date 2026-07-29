SAMS Odisha PG Admission 2026 Choice Locking Open at samsodisha.gov.in, Round 1 Allotment Result on August 7

The Department of Higher Education, Odisha has commenced the Updation of Graduation/Equivalent Marks and Choice Locking for candidates participating in the SAMS Odisha PG Admission process. Eligible candidates are required to update their graduation marks and lock their choices for allotment until August 2, 2026.

Based on the choices entered, the Provisional Allotment result will be announced on August 7, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must complete the selection of options and submit the fee for admission through the student account portal. Candidates are then required to report to the allotted colleges for the admission and document verification process.

SAMS Odisha PG Choice Filling - Click Here

SAMS Odisha PG Admission 2026: Schedule

Candidates participating in the PG Admission process can check the complete schedule for admission below.