SAMS Odisha PG Admission 2026 Choice Locking Open at samsodisha.gov.in, Round 1 Allotment Result on August 7
SAMS Odisha PG admission 2026 schedule has been issued. The window for students to lock their choices for the allotment round has opened. Students can visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in to submit their choices for the allotment round.
The Department of Higher Education, Odisha has commenced the Updation of Graduation/Equivalent Marks and Choice Locking for candidates participating in the SAMS Odisha PG Admission process. Eligible candidates are required to update their graduation marks and lock their choices for allotment until August 2, 2026.
Based on the choices entered, the Provisional Allotment result will be announced on August 7, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must complete the selection of options and submit the fee for admission through the student account portal. Candidates are then required to report to the allotted colleges for the admission and document verification process.
SAMS Odisha PG Choice Filling - Click Here
SAMS Odisha PG Admission 2026: Schedule
Candidates participating in the PG Admission process can check the complete schedule for admission below.
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Activity
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Dates
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Updation of Graduation/Equivalent Marks and Choice Locking of institutions by the eligible applicants
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July 27, 2026 to August 3, 2026
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Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (For First Round Selection)
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August 7, 2026
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Selection of Freeze / Slide / Float Option and Online payment (where applicable) of admission fees by students through SAMS Student's Account portal
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August 7, 2026 to August 11, 2026
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Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection)
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August 8, 2026 to August 11, 2026
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Data updation of admitted students in the e-space (for First Round Admission) by the respective institutions
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August 8, 2026 to August 11, 2026
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Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Second/Fina Round Selection)
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August 17, 2026
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Selection of Freeze Option and Online payment (where applicable) of admission fees by students through SAMS Student's Account portal
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August 17, 2026 to August 20, 2026
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Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Second Round Selection)
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August 18, 2026 to August 20, 2026
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Data updation of admitted students in the e-space (for Second Round Admission) by the respective institutions
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August 18, 2026 to August 20, 2026
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Publication of the list of waitlisted applicants (for the remaining upper-choice HEls waiting rank-wise) in HEI's e-Space as well as in the student's login as per the actual vacancy as on 20-Aug-2026
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August 25, 2026
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Physical reporting of interested waitlisted applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents in their respective HEls for participating in the waiting list admission round. The interested applicants must appear in person; however, a representative with valid ID proof may also be permitted to report on their behalf.
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August 28, 2026 to August 29, 2026
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Publication of merit list among the reported waitlisted applicants at the Notice Board / Website of the HEls & communicate to the selected applicants via phone call / SMS/e-mail / WhatsApp, etc.
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August 31, 2026
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Reporting of the waitlisted applicants for validation of documents, final admission, collection of Admission Fees (where applicable) directly by the HEls in online mode (Net Banking/Bank Challan/NEFT/UPl etc.) & admission updation of the waitlisted applicants in the e-space of the HEls
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Swotember 1, 2026 to September 2, 2026
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Commencement of 1st Year Classes (P.G Courses)
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August 21, 2026
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Publication of Phase-II Admission Process
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Subject to Vacancy
SAMS Odisha PG Admission 2026: Points to Remember
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The Phase-I admission will consist of 3 rounds of selection
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An applicant with Elective Papers that carry at least 24 credits at U.G. level is eligible to apply for that subject to get admission into P.G. Courses.
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Candidates admitted under Phase-I must submit their graduation or equivalent certificate to the concerned institution within one month(30 days) from the date of admission.
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During the choice filling process, applicants shall first select one of the following three programme categories through OTP verification - Regular Mode Programmes (No Fees), Self-Financing Mode Programmes and Both Regular and Self-Financing Mode Programmes
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If an applicant changes the selected programme category after adding preferences, all the previously selected institutions and preferences under the earlier category will be automatically removed.
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Counseling-Based Online Admission Process (Freeze, Slide & Float) will be followed for admission into P.G. Courses.
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After publication of the provisional allotment List, three nos. of options (Freeze, Slide and Float will be shown to the selected applicants. The applicants must choose any of the options shown on their screen and have to pay the admission fees (where applicable) to remain in the admission process.
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