SAMS Odisha Phase 2 UG Admission Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha will be announcing the SAMS odisha degree phase 2 seat allotment result today, September 26. According to the revised scheduled for phase 2 admissions, the provisional seat allotment list will be available at 12 noon. Candidates who have applied for the phase 2 admissions to higher education institutions for UG programmes can visit the official website today to check the results.

Going by the schedule released, cabdudates allotted seats can complete the online payment of admission fee through the SAMS student portal from today to September 28, 2023. Candidates completing the online fee payment can report to the allotted colleges from September 27 to 30, 2023.

It must be noted that along with the provisional seat allotment list, SAMS Odisha will also be releasing the list of waitlisted applicants in HEI's e-Space. Candidates can visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in to check the seat allotment result. Students can also check the seat allotment result through the direct link given here.

SAMS Odisha UG Admission Phase 2 Seat Allotment - Link To Be Available Soon

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result

The SAMS Odisha phase 2 UG seat allotment result will be announced on the official website today. To check the allotment result candidates are required to login using their credentials. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the SAMS Odisha seat allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha

Step 2: Click on the Phase 2 seat allotment link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Download the seat allotment result for further reference

