SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2022: Odisha +2 Admission Process to End Today, Register at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2022: As per the official schedule, the Odisha +2 Admission 2022 for Class 11 and Class 12 students will conclude today. The Higher Secondary School Education Department, Odisha will end the application process for SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admissions 2022 on Tuesday. The application form or Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022 is available online on the official website of the Student Academic Management System from where the same can be completed. Students who are to register for the Odisha +2 Admissions 2022 are advised to log onto the official website - samsodisha.gov.in to complete the application process. To help students, a direct link to the admission application portal is also placed below:

Register for SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission - Direct Link (Available Now)

Candidates who have registered so far for Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022, will have the opportunity to edit their forms and correct any mistakes mentioned therein until 6 PM today. Thereafter, the admission authority will enable slide-up request applications until 2nd Sept 2022.

How to apply for SAMS Odisha +2 Admission 2022 online?

To ensure transparency in the application process and provide a quick and convenient way of applying for Odisha +2 Admission 2022; the Higher Secondary School Education Department, Odisha has made the form available online. Students who are yet to complete the online application process need to log onto the official website - samsodisha.gov.in and click on Higher Secondary Education on the homepage. This will take them to the dedicated website for Odisha +2 Admission 2022. In the next step, candidates need to register themselves son the portal by clicking on the Student Login Button. After filling up the admission form, candidates need to submit the same and pay the requisite application fee for the same. The application process will be available for the students until 4 PM today evening.

Also Read: GATE 2023 Registration: Check Application Process Here, Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in