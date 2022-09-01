SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Application Process to End Today, Register online at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: The Higher Department of Education, Odisha Govt will conclude the application and registration process for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 today - 1st Sept 2022. As per the revised schedule published earlier, the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions application process was extended until 1st Sept 2022 to accommodate requests of students who had requested more time to complete their registration. In line with the revision, candidates who are yet to apply for Degree Admission can do so via the Student Academic Management System portal - samsodisha.gov.in. To make registration for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022 simpler, a direct link to the application page is also provided below:

Register for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Revised Schedule and Timelines

With the extension in the application process for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022; the authorities has also had to shift the release date for merit list. Earlier, the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 1st Merit List 2022 was to release on 31st August 2022; but the same has now been shifted to 7th Sept 2022. Candidates can check out the complete revised schedule for release of Odisha +3 Degree Admission 2022 Merit List below:

Event Date /Deadline Application Ends for CAF 1st Sept 2022 Release of SAMS Odisha Plus Three Admission 2022 1st Merit List 2022 7th Sept 2022 @ 2 PM Admission on the Basis of Odisha +3 1st Merit List 7th to 11th Sept 2022 Application for Slide-up Option 7th to 11th Sept 2022 Release of SAMS Odisha Plus Three Admission 2022 2nd Merit List 2022 16th Sept 2022 @ 2 PM Admission on the Basis of Odisha +3 1st Merit List 16th to 19th Sept 2022 Publication of Vacant Seats and e-Space 20th Sept 2022 @ 2 PM Filling of CAF Spot Admission 21st to 23rd Sept

Click Here to Reach Official Notice

How to Register for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022?

With application process for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022, many aspirants may end up making mistakes while filling up the online registration form the same. To avoid this, candidates are advised to follow the step-wise process listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - samsodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On homepage, locate +3 /Degree Option to reach dedicated portal

Step 3: Locate and Click on Student Login Button and enter your credentials

Step 4: After logging in, Fill the application form displayed on the screen with relevant details

Step 5: Verify the details and submit the form on the portal

Step 6: Download the submission confirmation page and save it on your device

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 forms will close at 11.45 pm as per the revised schedule and candidates who are yet to apply must complete the registration process before the deadline.

