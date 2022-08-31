    SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Applications to close tomorrow, Apply at samsodisha.gov.in

    Odisha Higher Education Department will close the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission process tomorrow - September 1, 2022. Students interested in applying can visit the website for further details and steps to apply. 

    Updated: Aug 31, 2022 09:55 IST
    SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022: Odisha Higher Education Department will close the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission process tomorrow - September 1, 2022. Students yet to apply for the Plus 3 admissions can visit the official website and complete the applications. According to the official schedule released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First allotment list will be released on September 7, 2022. 

    Those who are allotted seats in the first merit list can start with the admission and online data update from September 7, 2022. After the first merit list is released, a second merit list and a Spot Merit list is also scheduled to be released. Candidates can check the revised schedule for SAMS Odisha Degree +3 admissions through the link available on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can also check the steps provided below to complete the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission applications

    SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions Revised Schedule

    SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Online applications

    SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022: Steps to Apply

    Students who wish to apply for the Odisha Plus 3 exams can follow the steps given below to complete the application process. 

    Step 1: Visit the SAMS Odisha official website

    Step 2: Click on Degree +3 section under Higher Education

    Step 3: Click on Student Login and enter the login ID and Password

    Step 4: Enter all the required details in the application for 

    Step 5: Review all the details entered and submit the applications

    According to the schedule given, the link for students to complete the applications will be open until 11:45 PM on September 1, 2022. 

