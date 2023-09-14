SAMS Odisha UG Admission Phase 2 Applications Close On September 16, Get Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023: The Odisha Higher Education Department will close the SAMS Odisha phase 2 UG admission registration window on September 16, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the degree+3 programme can visit the official website of SAMS Odisha and submit the applications by 11:45 PM. Students must also note that the window for students to make changes in their filled applications will open on September 17, 2023. Candidates can make necessary changes in their online application until September 18, 2023.

SAMS Odisha UG Admission phase 2 allotment results will be announced on September 26, 2023. Those allotted seats in the provisional allotment round can report to the colleges allotted and complete the admission process.

SAMS Odisha UG Admission Phase 2 Application - Click Here

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission Registration

SAMS Odisha UG admission application window is available until September 16, 2023. Candidates participating in the phase 2 of allotment can follow the steps given below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha

Step 2: Click on the online application link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill out the SAMS Odisha UG online application

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission Schedule

Particulars Date Last date for applying online September 16, 2023 Editing September 17 to 18, 2023 Provisional Allotment of seats along with waitlist September 26, 2023 Online payment of admission fees by the selected applicants September 26 to 28, 2023 Reporting of the applicants at allotted Institutions September 27 to 30, 2023 Reporting of waitlisted applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents October 3 to 4, 2023

