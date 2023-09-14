  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SAMS Odisha UG Admission Phase 2 Applications Close On September 16, Get Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha UG Admission Phase 2 Applications Close On September 16, Get Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha UG phase 2 application window to close on September 16. 2023. Candidates can fill out and submit their UG Applications through the link on the official website. The allotment list is scheduled to be announced on September 26, 2023. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 14, 2023 12:27 IST
SAMS Odisha UG admission application
SAMS Odisha UG admission application

SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023: The Odisha Higher Education Department will close the SAMS Odisha phase 2 UG admission registration window on September 16, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the degree+3 programme can visit the official website of SAMS Odisha and submit the applications by 11:45 PM. Students must also note that the window for students to make changes in their filled applications will open on September 17, 2023. Candidates can make necessary changes in their online application until September 18, 2023. 

SAMS Odisha UG Admission phase 2 allotment results will be announced on September 26, 2023. Those allotted seats in the provisional allotment round can report to the colleges allotted and complete the admission process. 

SAMS Odisha UG Admission Phase 2 Application - Click Here

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission Registration

SAMS Odisha UG admission application window is available until September 16, 2023. Candidates participating in the phase 2 of allotment can follow the steps given below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha

Step 2: Click on the online application link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link 

Step 4: Fill out the SAMS Odisha UG online application

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission Schedule

Particulars

Date

Last date for applying online

September 16, 2023

Editing

September 17 to 18, 2023

Provisional Allotment of seats along with waitlist

September 26, 2023

Online payment of admission fees by the selected applicants

September 26 to 28, 2023

Reporting of the applicants at allotted Institutions

September 27 to 30, 2023

Reporting of waitlisted applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents

October 3 to 4, 2023

 

Also Read: IIT Delhi Launches CEP Certificate Programme in Project Management, Get Direct Link To Register Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023