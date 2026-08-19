SC Directs Union Centre to File Affidavit on Steps Taken to Institutionalise NTA & Implement Radhakrishnan Panel Reforms

Supreme Court Directive: The Supreme Court bench led by Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe has ordered the Union Ministry of Education to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken to set up a framework of the National Testing Agency (NTA). As a response to the petitions filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and United Doctors Front (UDF) about the concerns about examination security and paper leaks, the apex court has made it clear that any system overhaul should not just be on the lines of temporary actions but permanent changes have to be made.

In this regard, the court has suggested setting up a system of testing which is permanent and secure and has scientific expertise as well, similar to how the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) works. The affidavit will have to explain how the recommendations from the committee headed by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, further revised by the Nandan Nilekani Committee will be put into action.