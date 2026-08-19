SC Directs Union Centre to File Affidavit on Steps Taken to Institutionalise NTA & Implement Radhakrishnan Panel Reforms
Supreme Court Directive: A Supreme Court bench led by Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe directed the Ministry of Education to file an affidavit on institutionalising the National Testing Agency (NTA). Responding to FAIMA and UDF petitions, the court demanded permanent, UPSC-like reforms, incorporating Radhakrishnan and Nilekani committee recommendations on infrastructure, security, and digital testing.
Supreme Court Directive: The Supreme Court bench led by Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe has ordered the Union Ministry of Education to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken to set up a framework of the National Testing Agency (NTA). As a response to the petitions filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and United Doctors Front (UDF) about the concerns about examination security and paper leaks, the apex court has made it clear that any system overhaul should not just be on the lines of temporary actions but permanent changes have to be made.
In this regard, the court has suggested setting up a system of testing which is permanent and secure and has scientific expertise as well, similar to how the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) works. The affidavit will have to explain how the recommendations from the committee headed by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, further revised by the Nandan Nilekani Committee will be put into action.
STORY | NEET: SC directs NTA to inform on steps taken to implement recommendations of Radhakrishnan panel— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2026
Observing that there is a need to institutionalise the reforms in NEET exams, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Testing Agency to inform it about the… pic.twitter.com/sweYLasoeM
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Key Directives & Observations by the Supreme Court
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Institutional Memory and Infrastructure: It was pointed out that there is a pressing need for infrastructure, in-house technical capability and institutional memory in order to avoid further leakages of papers in the future.
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Technology Measures and Sovereign Databases: On-premise servers, graphics processing units (GPUs) and a sovereign database were mentioned in the directives with the help of C-DAC and NIC.
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Security Officers: Permanent security officers at the Director level were suggested by the bench for NTA in order to ensure testing protocol measures.
Supreme Court Directive: Key Highlights
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Reform Focus Area
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Radhakrishnan & Nilekani Committee Proposals
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Exam Delivery System
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Transition toward Computer-Based Testing (CBT), encrypted digital paper distribution, and multi-session exam shifts.
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Security & Authentication
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AI analytics, Aadhaar-linked biometrics, and "Digi-Exam" systems to prevent candidate impersonation.
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Testing Infrastructure
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Establishment of over 1,000 dedicated, permanent test centres across the country.
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Data Protection
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Building robust cybersecurity frameworks and in-house technical architecture.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.