RSSB Computer Instructor Admit C...
Focus
News

SC Directs Union Centre to File Affidavit on Steps Taken to Institutionalise NTA & Implement Radhakrishnan Panel Reforms

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 14:00 IST

Supreme Court Directive: A Supreme Court bench led by Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe directed the Ministry of Education to file an affidavit on institutionalising the National Testing Agency (NTA). Responding to FAIMA and UDF petitions, the court demanded permanent, UPSC-like reforms, incorporating Radhakrishnan and Nilekani committee recommendations on infrastructure, security, and digital testing.

SC Directs Union Centre to File Affidavit on Steps Taken to Institutionalise NTA & Implement Radhakrishnan Panel Reforms
SC Directs Union Centre to File Affidavit on Steps Taken to Institutionalise NTA & Implement Radhakrishnan Panel Reforms
Register for Result Updates

Supreme Court Directive: The Supreme Court bench led by Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe has ordered the Union Ministry of Education to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken to set up a framework of the National Testing Agency (NTA). As a response to the petitions filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and United Doctors Front (UDF) about the concerns about examination security and paper leaks, the apex court has made it clear that any system overhaul should not just be on the lines of temporary actions but permanent changes have to be made. 

In this regard, the court has suggested setting up a system of testing which is permanent and secure and has scientific expertise as well, similar to how the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) works. The affidavit will have to explain how the recommendations from the committee headed by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, further revised by the Nandan Nilekani Committee will be put into action.

Also Check:  NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check Status at mcc.nic.in 

Key Directives & Observations by the Supreme Court

  • Institutional Memory and Infrastructure: It was pointed out that there is a pressing need for infrastructure, in-house technical capability and institutional memory in order to avoid further leakages of papers in the future.

  • Technology Measures and Sovereign Databases: On-premise servers, graphics processing units (GPUs) and a sovereign database were mentioned in the directives with the help of C-DAC and NIC.

  • Security Officers: Permanent security officers at the Director level were suggested by the bench for NTA in order to ensure testing protocol measures.

Supreme Court Directive: Key Highlights

Reform Focus Area

Radhakrishnan & Nilekani Committee Proposals

Exam Delivery System

Transition toward Computer-Based Testing (CBT), encrypted digital paper distribution, and multi-session exam shifts.

Security & Authentication

AI analytics, Aadhaar-linked biometrics, and "Digi-Exam" systems to prevent candidate impersonation.

Testing Infrastructure

Establishment of over 1,000 dedicated, permanent test centres across the country.

Data Protection

Building robust cybersecurity frameworks and in-house technical architecture.

Also Read:

Telangana NEET UG 2026 Merit List Releasing August 19th - Check Expected College-Wise Cut Off

NEET Counselling 2026: 5 Seat Allotment Rules Every Aspirant Must Know

Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College (BVMC) Pune NEET 2026 Cutoff: Category-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 13:58 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News