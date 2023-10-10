SCERT Assam DElEd 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Assam DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023: SCERT will declare the results of the Assam DElEd admission round 2 tomorrow, October 11, 2023. Once released, candidates can download their results at scertpet.co.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 10, 2023 16:23 IST
SCERT Assam DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023: The State Council Of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will announce the results for the Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment round 2 tomorrow: October 11, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download their seat allocation status from the official website  - scertpet.co.in.

As per the schedule, the physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute will be done between October 13 and 16, 2023. The online submission of the admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes to the Directorate of SCERT, Assam will be completed by October 17, 2023, (upto 5 pm). 

Assam DElEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

SCERT Assam DElEd 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the Assam 2nd year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Publication of vacancy list and announcement of SCERT Assam DElEd round 2 seat allotment result 

October 11, 2023

Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute

October 13 to 16, 2023

Online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes to Directorate of SCERT, Assam

October 17, 2023, (upto 5 pm)

How to check and download the Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment result online?

Candidates who have participated in the Assam DElEd seat allotment process 2023 for round 2 can check the steps that are given below to download the seat allocation result online.  

Step 1: Visit the official website  - scertpet.co.in

Step 2: Now, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details and then click on the submit button

Step 4: The Assam DElEd seat allotment result for round 2 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the seat allotment result and download it for future use

