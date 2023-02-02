School Closed in Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: The Tamil Nadu schools and colleges have been closed in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts due to the heavy rainfall. Asper the recent updates, the District Collector announced a day holiday on February 2, 2023, for schools and colleges in several districts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert in around 11 districts of Tamil Nadu today, February 2, 2023. According to the Met Centre, heavy rainfall is expected to shower over Tamil Nadu as the depression had formed over the southeast direction of the Bay of Bengal.

Check the Tweets below:

#WATCH | Due to the Depression formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rain lashes several parts of the Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu



Schools and colleges in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts closed for today in view of rainfall. pic.twitter.com/JivGL47DH4 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Tamil Nadu | In view of continuous rain, holiday announced for a day in schools and colleges of Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts: District Collector — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

IMD Weather Prediction

As per the IMD, heavy rains are expected in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Pudukkotai districts of the southern state. However, the IMD department has predicted normal rain would take place in February in Northwest India. The department also stated that coldwave days in this region of India are also likely to reduce in the coming days.

Depression over Southwest BoB lay centered at 2330 IST about 60 km Noetheast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka) and 400 km Southeast of Karaikal (India). Very likely to move nearly west-southwest and cross Sri Lanka coast between Batticaloa and Trincomalee around early morning of 02 Feb pic.twitter.com/qhb6jJ6T0q — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 1, 2023

Also Read: GATE 2023: Last Minute Exam Preparation Tips for Gate Exam 2023 Here