School Closed in Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

    Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: As per the recent updates, schools and colleges have been closed in several districts of Tamil Nadu today, February 2, 2023. However, IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the 11 districts of the state. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 2, 2023 11:08 IST
    Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: The Tamil Nadu schools and colleges have been closed in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts due to the heavy rainfall. Asper the recent updates, the District Collector announced a day holiday on February 2, 2023, for schools and colleges in several districts of the state.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert in around 11 districts of Tamil Nadu today, February 2, 2023. According to the Met Centre, heavy rainfall is expected to shower over Tamil Nadu as the depression had formed over the southeast direction of the Bay of Bengal.

    As per the IMD, heavy rains are expected in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Pudukkotai districts of the southern state. However, the IMD department has predicted normal rain would take place in February in Northwest India. The department also stated that coldwave days in this region of India are also likely to reduce in the coming days.

