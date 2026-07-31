School Holiday Tomorrow (August 1, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Rain? Check IMD Weather Alert and State-wise Updates
School Holiday August 1, 2026: Check state-wise school closure updates due to heavy rain. Get the latest IMD weather alerts and district-level announcements for your region.
School Holiday August 1, 2026: As monsoon remains a constant activity across parts of India. Students and parents are waiting to know whether schools are open or closed for Saturday, August 1, 2026. Students, parents, and teachers are closely monitoring weather updates to check if educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The India Meteorological Department, IMD, has issued active rainfall warnings for multiple states including Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and parts of Delhi-NCR, and nearby districts to stay on high alert.
Key State-Wise Weather and School Updates
1. Kerala (Wayanad & Hill Districts)
IMD has issued orange alerts for several districts in Kerala, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Due to heavy rainfall in hilly regions like Wayanad, local authorities have declared early holidays for schools and educational institutes. While district collectors issue decisions on a day-to-day basis depending on the situation. Parents are advised to check the weather updates before sending their children to schools.
2. Telangana
It is raining heavily in Telangana, and the weather forecast predicts storms, lightning, and strong winds across many parts of the state. Local administrations in districts are heavily affected by waterlogging. District collectors have declared local closures if commuting conditions get worse.
3. Gujarat & Maharashtra
There is heavy rain in coastal and central regions, which is causing flooding in some lower areas. There is no statewide school holiday right now, but local officials in places like Mumbai, the Konkan region, or low-lying parts of Gujarat might announce school closures if the rain gets worse tonight.
4. Delhi-NCR
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across Delhi and nearby regions. Schools currently remain scheduled to function normally unless local authorities or district magistrates issue emergency advisories due to urban flooding.
Will Schools Be Closed on August 1, 2026?
No nationwide or statewide blanket closure has been announced. Decisions regarding school holidays during the monsoon season are taken at the district level by local District Collectors or Magistrates based on real-time weather conditions and local safety risks.
Guidance for Parents and Students
- Check Official School Communication and trust only on direct updates from school administration or school WhatsApp channels
- Monitor District Announcements and keep a track of press releases issued by your local District Collectorate or State Disaster Management Authority, SDMA.
- Avoid any viral news regarding holidays against official government releases or local news outlets.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.