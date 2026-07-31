School Holiday Tomorrow (August 1, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Rain? Check IMD Weather Alert and State-wise Updates

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School Holiday August 1, 2026: Check state-wise school closure updates due to heavy rain. Get the latest IMD weather alerts and district-level announcements for your region.

School Holiday August 1, 2026: As monsoon remains a constant activity across parts of India. Students and parents are waiting to know whether schools are open or closed for Saturday, August 1, 2026. Students, parents, and teachers are closely monitoring weather updates to check if educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The India Meteorological Department, IMD, has issued active rainfall warnings for multiple states including Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and parts of Delhi-NCR, and nearby districts to stay on high alert. Key State-Wise Weather and School Updates 1. Kerala (Wayanad & Hill Districts) IMD has issued orange alerts for several districts in Kerala, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Due to heavy rainfall in hilly regions like Wayanad, local authorities have declared early holidays for schools and educational institutes. While district collectors issue decisions on a day-to-day basis depending on the situation. Parents are advised to check the weather updates before sending their children to schools.

2. Telangana It is raining heavily in Telangana, and the weather forecast predicts storms, lightning, and strong winds across many parts of the state. Local administrations in districts are heavily affected by waterlogging. District collectors have declared local closures if commuting conditions get worse. 3. Gujarat & Maharashtra There is heavy rain in coastal and central regions, which is causing flooding in some lower areas. There is no statewide school holiday right now, but local officials in places like Mumbai, the Konkan region, or low-lying parts of Gujarat might announce school closures if the rain gets worse tonight. 4. Delhi-NCR Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across Delhi and nearby regions. Schools currently remain scheduled to function normally unless local authorities or district magistrates issue emergency advisories due to urban flooding.