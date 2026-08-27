School Holiday Tomorrow (28 August 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 28, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rain. Get the latest state-wise updates for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and more.

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 28, 2026: Students and parents in many parts of India are checking whether schools will remain closed tomorrow amid continuing monsoon activity, heavy rainfall and waterlogging in different regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall warnings for several parts of the country, with some areas likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain. Only Himachal Pradesh has given holiday to all government employees on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan on August 28, 2026. School closures due to adverse weather are generally decided by state governments, district administrations or individual schools based on local conditions such as flooding, waterlogging, landslides and road safety. Therefore, students should not assume that schools will be closed only because of an IMD rain alert. Parents should check official district administration and school notifications before leaving for school.

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 28: Key Highlights Particular Details Date August 28, 2026 Day Friday Reason for Possible Closure Heavy Rain, Flooding, Waterlogging Nationwide Holiday No holiday announced Weather Authority India Meteorological Department (IMD) Decision on Closure State/District Administration or Schools Affected Regions Parts of North, East, Northeast and Central India Delhi-NCR and Gurugram School Holiday Update The Delhi-NCR region remains under close watch due to monsoon rainfall. Recent heavy showers have caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Delhi and Gurugram. Authorities have previously taken precautionary measures in Gurugram amid persistent rainfall. For Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, parents should check messages from their respective schools and district authorities regarding August 28. An IMD warning alone does not automatically mean that all schools in the region will close. A formal closure order is required from the concerned administration or school management.

Odisha School Holiday Update Odisha continues to remain one of the states that could see weather-related school disruptions. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in northern Odisha through September 1, increasing the possibility of waterlogging and localised flooding in vulnerable areas. School closures, if required, are likely to be announced at the district level rather than across the entire state. Students and parents in districts under severe weather warnings should monitor district administration announcements. West Bengal School Holiday Update Several parts of West Bengal have experienced active monsoon conditions. However, there is no holiday announcement confirming the closure of all schools across the state for August 28. Individual districts may announce holidays if rainfall, flooding or waterlogging creates unsafe conditions for students and staff.

Bihar and Jharkhand School Holiday Update At present, students should not assume a statewide holiday for August 28. Any closure will depend on official orders issued by the respective district administrations or education departments. Parents should check local government notifications and school WhatsApp/SMS updates before sending children to school. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Update Heavy rainfall can create additional risks in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, particularly in hilly districts where landslides, road blockages and flash flooding can affect transportation. Schools in individual districts may be closed as a precaution if authorities consider travel unsafe. Himachal Pradesh has announced a statewide holiday for all government employees on August 28, 2026, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, ending the earlier provision under which the festival holiday was restricted to women government employees. The decision means both male and female government staff will be able to avail the holiday. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, this year.

Sikkim and Northeast India School Holiday Update The Northeast may also experience weather-related disruptions as monsoon conditions remain active. In Sikkim and other northeastern states, parents should pay particular attention to local rainfall warnings and road conditions. If heavy rain affects accessibility or creates safety concerns, district authorities may issue separate school closure orders. School Holiday August 28, 2026: State-Wise Status State/Region August 28 School Closure Status Delhi No blanket closure announced; check school notice Gurugram/Haryana Weather-related disruption possible; check district order Noida/Ghaziabad, UP No statewide closure; check local administration Odisha Heavy rain possible in northern districts; district-wise updates expected West Bengal No blanket closure; monitor district updates Bihar Check local weather and district announcements Jharkhand Check district administration/school notices Uttarakhand Weather-related closures possible in vulnerable districts Himachal Pradesh Check district-wise closure orders Sikkim Monitor local administration updates Northeast India District-wise weather conditions may affect schools Other States Schools generally remain open unless an official order is issued