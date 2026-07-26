School Holiday Today (July 27): Will Schools Remain Closed on Monday, Check State-wise Update

School Holiday Today, July 27, 2026: Check the latest updates on possible school closures due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra and hilly states. Jammu and Kashmir schools are set to reopen from July 27 after summer vacation.

School Holiday Today, July 27, 2026: India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to issue heavy rainfall warnings for several parts of the country; parents and students are waiting to know whether schools will remain closed today, July 27, 2026. While no nationwide school holiday has been announced, the possibility of local school holidays or schedule changes remains high in districts witnessing severe rainfall, flooding, or landslides. Authorities in different states are closely monitoring the weather situation and may announce district-wise school holidays or opt for virtual classes depending on local conditions. Check: School Holiday July 28, 2026: Will Schools be Opened Tomorrow, Check for Updates Here Odisha Schools Closed: Schools in Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Other Districts Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall

According to the latest reports, schools in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts will be closed today, July 27, 2026, due to heavy rainfall. School holiday is applicable for all government, government-aided, and private schools from primary to higher secondary sections. School headmasters, principals and teachers are, however, required to report to the schools for the assistance of students. The IMD has also issued a red alert for heavy and very heavy rainfall in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj districts, and an Orange alert has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Baragarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, and Kandhamal. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh districts.

Gujarat Rainfall Update: Heavy Rain May Affect School Operations Several parts of Gujarat have been receiving heavy rainfall due to an active monsoon. Low-lying areas in multiple districts have reported waterlogging, while rivers continue to witness rising water levels. If heavy rain continues overnight or local administration issues weather-related advisories, district collectors may announce school holidays or virtual classes in affected areas. Students and parents are advised to check official notifications issued by their respective district administrations before leaving for school on Monday. Maharashtra Weather: Schools May Be Closed in Rain-Hit Districts Maharashtra has also been experiencing heavy monsoon rainfall, with coastal and western regions witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall. Districts such as Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and parts of Konkan may continue to receive heavy showers.

In previous instances of extremely heavy rainfall, district administrations have declared holidays for schools to ensure student safety. If rainfall intensifies or waterlogging disrupts transportation, local authorities may issue fresh orders regarding school closures for July 27. Hilly States Continue to Face Landslide Risk Several hilly regions, including parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and other Himalayan areas, continue to remain vulnerable due to persistent rainfall. Heavy rain has increased the risk of landslides, road blockages, flash floods and falling debris in many mountainous districts. Local administrations in affected regions may suspend school classes if weather conditions worsen or travel becomes unsafe for students and staff. Parents are advised to follow updates from district authorities and school administrations before sending children to school.

Jammu and Kashmir Schools to Reopen from July 27 Unlike several rain-affected regions, schools in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to reopen from Monday, July 27, 2026, after the summer vacation. Educational institutions across the Union Territory are expected to resume regular classes as per the revised academic calendar. However, if any district experiences weather conditions or receives a fresh weather advisory, local authorities may issue separate instructions regarding school functioning. Students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for any last-minute announcements. School Holiday Tomorrow: Is There an Official Announcement? As of now, no state government has announced a statewide school holiday for July 27, 2026. However, district administrations in rain-affected regions may declare holidays or modify school timings depending on rainfall intensity and local weather conditions.