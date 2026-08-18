School Holiday Tomorrow, August 19, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow August 19, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rain, flooding and weather alerts. Get state-wise and district-wise updates here.

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 19, 2026: Students and parents in many parts of India are checking whether schools will remain closed tomorrow because of heavy rainfall, waterlogging and flood-related concerns in many regions. School Holidays are generally announced by state governments, district administrations or local authorities depending on weather conditions and the severity of the situation. While there is no school holiday announced for August 19, schools in rain-affected districts may remain closed if local administrations issue closure orders. School Holiday Tomorrow: Will Schools Be Closed on August 19? Whether schools will remain closed tomorrow depends largely on the local weather situation and government orders. During periods of heavy rainfall, district administrations may announce holidays as a precautionary measure, particularly in areas facing flooding, landslides, waterlogging or disruption to road connectivity.

Students should note that a school holiday announced in one district does not automatically apply to all schools over the state. The decision can vary from district to district. Schools may also switch to online or virtual classes or change their timings if authorities do not declare a complete holiday but weather conditions continue to affect normal operations. August 19 School Holiday 2026: State-Wise Updates Odisha School Holiday Update Several districts in Odisha have been experiencing weather-related disruptions during the monsoon season. In districts where heavy rainfall, flooding or other hazardous conditions are reported, local administrations may announce temporary school closures. Students should check the latest notification from their district administration or school authorities for August 19.

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Update Heavy rainfall can affect road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in vulnerable hilly areas. District administrations may order schools to remain closed where there is a risk from landslides, flash floods or blocked roads. Uttarakhand School Holiday Update In Uttarakhand, schools in areas affected by heavy rain, landslides or unsafe road conditions may be closed as a precautionary measure. Any holiday announced for August 19 will depend on the decision of the concerned district administration. Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday Update Rainfall and landslide-related risks can disrupt transportation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Students should follow instructions issued by local administrations and individual schools regarding attendance on August 19.

Punjab and Haryana School Holiday Update Schools in Punjab and Haryana may also be affected if heavy rainfall results in waterlogging or other local disruptions. However, a school holiday is applicable only where an official order has been issued by the concerned authority. Rajasthan School Holiday Update Rainfall-related school closures in Rajasthan are generally determined at the district level. Students should check their district administration's latest announcement for any holiday on August 19. Other Rain-Affected States Students in other parts of the country, including areas experiencing heavy rainfall, flooding or severe weather, should also monitor official announcements. District authorities will make decisions depending on local conditions. School Holiday on August 19, 2026: State-Wise Update

State/Region School Holiday Status Reason/Update Odisha District-wise Heavy rain, flooding and waterlogging may lead to local closures Himachal Pradesh District-wise Heavy rainfall, landslide and road connectivity concerns Uttarakhand District-wise Heavy rain, landslides and flash-flood risks in vulnerable areas Jammu & Kashmir District-wise Rainfall and landslide-related disruptions in some areas Punjab Check local order Weather-related disruptions may affect schools in some areas Haryana Check local order Heavy rain and waterlogging concerns in affected areas Rajasthan District-wise School closures depend on local weather conditions Other rain-affected states District-wise Authorities may announce closures depending on rainfall intensity