School Holiday Tomorrow, August 19, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates
School Holiday Tomorrow August 19, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rain, flooding and weather alerts. Get state-wise and district-wise updates here.
School Holiday Tomorrow, August 19, 2026: Students and parents in many parts of India are checking whether schools will remain closed tomorrow because of heavy rainfall, waterlogging and flood-related concerns in many regions. School Holidays are generally announced by state governments, district administrations or local authorities depending on weather conditions and the severity of the situation.
While there is no school holiday announced for August 19, schools in rain-affected districts may remain closed if local administrations issue closure orders.
School Holiday Tomorrow: Will Schools Be Closed on August 19?
Whether schools will remain closed tomorrow depends largely on the local weather situation and government orders. During periods of heavy rainfall, district administrations may announce holidays as a precautionary measure, particularly in areas facing flooding, landslides, waterlogging or disruption to road connectivity.
Students should note that a school holiday announced in one district does not automatically apply to all schools over the state. The decision can vary from district to district.
Schools may also switch to online or virtual classes or change their timings if authorities do not declare a complete holiday but weather conditions continue to affect normal operations.
August 19 School Holiday 2026: State-Wise Updates
Odisha School Holiday Update
Several districts in Odisha have been experiencing weather-related disruptions during the monsoon season. In districts where heavy rainfall, flooding or other hazardous conditions are reported, local administrations may announce temporary school closures.
Students should check the latest notification from their district administration or school authorities for August 19.
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Update
Heavy rainfall can affect road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in vulnerable hilly areas. District administrations may order schools to remain closed where there is a risk from landslides, flash floods or blocked roads.
Uttarakhand School Holiday Update
In Uttarakhand, schools in areas affected by heavy rain, landslides or unsafe road conditions may be closed as a precautionary measure. Any holiday announced for August 19 will depend on the decision of the concerned district administration.
Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday Update
Rainfall and landslide-related risks can disrupt transportation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Students should follow instructions issued by local administrations and individual schools regarding attendance on August 19.
Punjab and Haryana School Holiday Update
Schools in Punjab and Haryana may also be affected if heavy rainfall results in waterlogging or other local disruptions. However, a school holiday is applicable only where an official order has been issued by the concerned authority.
Rajasthan School Holiday Update
Rainfall-related school closures in Rajasthan are generally determined at the district level. Students should check their district administration's latest announcement for any holiday on August 19.
Other Rain-Affected States
Students in other parts of the country, including areas experiencing heavy rainfall, flooding or severe weather, should also monitor official announcements. District authorities will make decisions depending on local conditions.
School Holiday on August 19, 2026: State-Wise Update
|
State/Region
|
School Holiday Status
|
Reason/Update
|
Odisha
|
District-wise
|
Heavy rain, flooding and waterlogging may lead to local closures
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
District-wise
|
Heavy rainfall, landslide and road connectivity concerns
|
Uttarakhand
|
District-wise
|
Heavy rain, landslides and flash-flood risks in vulnerable areas
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
District-wise
|
Rainfall and landslide-related disruptions in some areas
|
Punjab
|
Check local order
|
Weather-related disruptions may affect schools in some areas
|
Haryana
|
Check local order
|
Heavy rain and waterlogging concerns in affected areas
|
Rajasthan
|
District-wise
|
School closures depend on local weather conditions
|
Other rain-affected states
|
District-wise
|
Authorities may announce closures depending on rainfall intensity
Students should also remember that school calendars can differ between states and institutions. A holiday declared for government schools in a particular district may have different applicability for private schools.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.