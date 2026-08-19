School Holiday Tomorrow, August 20, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow August 20, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rain, IMD alerts, flooding and landslides. Get state-wise school closure updates here.

School Holiday Tomorrow: Students and parents who are checking whether schools will remain closed tomorrow as the monsoon continues to bring heavy rainfall, waterlogging and landslide risks over many parts of India. According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy rainfall is likely in many regions on August 20, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, while rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. However, there is no school holiday announced for August 20, 2026. School holidays due to rain are generally decided by state governments, district administrations or individual school authorities based on local conditions. School Holiday August 20, 2026: Key Updates State/Region August 20 Weather Update School Holiday Status Himachal Pradesh Heavy rain forecast Check district order Uttarakhand Heavy rain forecast Check district order Uttar Pradesh Heavy to very heavy rain in parts District-wise decision Delhi-NCR No IMD warning for August 20 Schools generally open unless local order Punjab No IMD warning for August 20 Check local announcement Madhya Pradesh Widespread rainfall likely in parts Check district-wise updates Bihar Rainfall likely in parts Check local administration Jharkhand Isolated to scattered rainfall Check district-wise updates Odisha Rainfall likely in parts Check district-wise updates Chhattisgarh Rainfall activity likely Check local order Maharashtra/Vidarbha Rainfall likely in parts Check district-wise updates

Odisha School Holiday Update: August 20, 2026 Odisha is also witnessing heavy rainfall and flood-related disruptions, but there is currently no confirmed statewide school holiday for August 20. School holidays are being decided at the district level depending on rainfall intensity, flooding and local road conditions. Sundargarh has already seen a school holiday order due to heavy rain and flooding, while Bhadrak has also reported school holidays because of the flood situation. Therefore, students in Sundargarh, Bhadrak and other rain-affected districts should check their respective district administration or school notifications for August 20. Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Update The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 20, following very heavy rain on August 19. Heavy rain is also forecast for August 21.

The weather conditions could affect road connectivity in vulnerable areas, particularly in hilly districts. If local authorities consider travel unsafe, schools may be ordered to remain closed. Students and parents should wait for an official district-level notification before treating August 20 as a holiday. Uttarakhand School Holiday Update Uttarakhand is among the states facing a continuing period of heavy rainfall. The latest IMD warning indicates heavy rain on August 20, with heavy rain expected to continue over the following days. The IMD's district forecast has also identified several Uttarakhand districts where heavy rainfall may occur, including Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun. Schools in affected districts may therefore receive closure orders if local conditions become unsafe.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in East Uttar Pradesh on August 20, while West Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience very heavy rainfall. The situation could result in local school closures in districts experiencing severe waterlogging or flooding. Recently, schools in Prayagraj were closed amid severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall. Parents should therefore check their district administration or school's latest announcement. Delhi-NCR School Holiday Update For Delhi and Haryana, the latest IMD subdivision warning lists heavy rain for August 19 but no warning for August 20. Therefore, there is currently no indication of a weather-related blanket school closure in Delhi-NCR for August 20. However, schools may issue their own updates if local conditions change.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha School Holiday Update The IMD forecast indicates continued rainfall activity across eastern India. Bihar is expected to see isolated to scattered rainfall on August 19-20, while Jharkhand may experience isolated to scattered rainfall on August 20-21. Odisha is also likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall on August 19-20, with more widespread rainfall expected later in the week. Why Are Schools Closed During Heavy Rain? Authorities may announce school closures when rainfall creates safety risks such as: Flooding and waterlogging

Landslides and mudslides

Flash-flood risks

Unsafe roads and bridges

Disruption of public transport

Lightning and thunderstorms

Damage to school infrastructure

Extremely heavy rainfall warnings Will Schools Be Closed Tomorrow, August 20? At present, August 20 is not a school holiday. Students should not assume that schools will be closed simply because an IMD rain warning has been issued.