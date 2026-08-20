School Holiday Tomorrow, August 21, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow August 21, 2026: Heavy rain is forecast across several states. Check state-wise weather alerts and latest school closure updates here.

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 21: Students and parents from many parts of the country are keeping a check on school holiday for Friday, August 21, 2026. As heavy monsoon rainfall continues to affect many states. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of northern, central and eastern India, with some regions also having the risks of flooding, waterlogging and landslides. School holiday decisions are mainly taken by state governments, district administrations or individual schools based on local conditions and safety concerns. School Holiday Tomorrow, August 21: State-Wise Updates Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh remains among the states facing significant rainfall concerns. The state has also been vulnerable to landslides and weather-related disruptions during the ongoing monsoon.

Parents and students should check district administration orders and individual school notices for any closure announcement. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh The IMD has forecast heavy rain along with thunderstorm and lightning activity on August 21 in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The weather situation could affect road connectivity in vulnerable areas. Students should follow local administrative instructions. Uttar Pradesh Parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall. The latest IMD update shows heavy rain in West Uttar Pradesh on August 21, while East Uttar Pradesh does not have a heavy-rain warning for the same day. School holidays, if any, are expected to depend on district-level conditions. Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh is one of the key rain-affected states for August 21. East Madhya Pradesh is under a very heavy rainfall warning, while West Madhya Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Odisha The IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for Odisha on August 21, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. Rainfall is expected to continue over the state in the following days as well. Odisha has already witnessed school holidays in some districts because of intense rainfall and flooding. For example, Sundargarh authorities closed schools amid flooding and heavy rain. West Bengal and Sikkim The West Bengal and Sikkim region is also under a heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning warning for August 21. The warning continues into August 22. Bihar Bihar is also experiencing active monsoon conditions, with the IMD warning of rainfall and thunderstorms in the state. Weather conditions may vary considerably between districts, so any school holiday is likely to be decided locally. Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand continues to face monsoon-related weather risks, particularly in hilly and landslide-prone areas. Although the latest warnings indicate the more significant heavy-rain spell in the state is expected to intensify over the following days, local authorities may take decisions based on district conditions. Kerala Kerala remains under active monsoon conditions, with the Kerala coast also facing weather-related concerns. The situation should be monitored closely, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding and high waves. Any holiday would depend on district-level or local orders. Karnataka Parts of Karnataka are also experiencing monsoon rainfall. While widespread rainfall activity continues across the southern peninsula, a rain alert alone does not mean schools will automatically close. Students should check announcements from their district administration or schools.

Puducherry School Holiday on August 21 A confirmed holiday has been announced for 69 government and private schools in Puducherry on August 21 and 22. These schools have been designated as examination centres for the SSC CGL examination, and the Education Department has declared the holiday to facilitate examination arrangements. Will Schools Be Closed Tomorrow Due to Rain? At present, there is no nationwide school holiday for August 21, 2026, due to rain. Weather conditions are different across states and districts, and school closure orders are generally issued locally. The states and regions that require closer monitoring because of rainfall activity include: Himachal Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

West Bengal

Sikkim

Bihar

Jharkhand

Uttarakhand

Kerala

Karnataka

Chhattisgarh

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the Northeast