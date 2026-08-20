School Holiday August 21-30, 2026: Check South India State-Wise Holiday Updates

School Holiday August 21-30, 2026: Check school closure and holiday updates for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Students from over South India can get school holidays between August 21 and August 30, 2026, due festival holidays, weekends and, in some areas, weather-related issues. However, holidays are not uniform in the southern states. Some holidays are for only selected schools or districts. The main southern states to check during this period are Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry. Telangana School Holiday Update Students in Telangana can expect a holiday during August 21-23 as part of the festival break. A recent report has also said that students in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are set to get a three-day holiday from August 21 to August 23. Telangana is also experiencing monsoon activity. The IMD's recent weather outlook has indicated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Telangana during parts of the ongoing period.

Karnataka School Holiday Update In Karnataka also students can get a three-day break from August 21-23. The holiday period comes with festival observances and the weekend. The IMD has forecast rainfall and strong winds over parts of Karnataka during this time. Tamil Nadu School Holiday Update Students in Tamil Nadu are also expected to benefit from the holiday period around August 21-23, according to the latest reports on the festival break. Tamil Nadu has also remained under heavy rainfall conditions. The latest IMD bulletin indicates that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during August 24-25. Kerala School Holiday August 25-28 Kerala is expected to have the most significant school holiday period in South India during the last week of August because of Onam celebrations.

The Kerala government has announced a four-day continuous holiday period from August 25 to August 28, 2026, according to reports on the state's school holiday schedule. The Onam-related dates are: August 25: First Onam

August 26: Thiruvonam

August 27: Third Onam

August 28: Fourth Onam The Kerala government's public holiday notification also lists Onam-related holidays during this period. Kerala Rain Update Apart from the scheduled Onam break, Kerala continues to be monitored for heavy rainfall. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during August 23-24, while broader rainfall is expected. Puducherry School Holiday August 21-22 A confirmed school holiday has also been announced in Puducherry. The Education Department has declared a holiday on August 21 and 22 for 69 government and private schools that have been selected as examination centres for the SSC CGL examination.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Update There is currently no confirmed rain-related school holiday for Andhra Pradesh covering August 21-30. However, the state remains under proper weather monitoring. The IMD has forecast strong winds over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 20-24. School Holiday August 21-30, 2026: Quick Overview Date State/Region Holiday/Closure Reason August 21 Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Festival-related holiday/extended break in several institutions August 21-22 Puducherry Holiday for 69 schools serving as SSC CGL examination centres August 22 Several southern states Saturday/weekend; school-specific schedule may apply August 23 South India Sunday August 25 Kerala First Onam August 26 Kerala Thiruvonam August 27 Kerala Third Onam August 28 Kerala Fourth Onam August 29-30 Kerala and other states Weekend; school-specific schedule applies