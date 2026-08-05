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School Holiday Update Today, August 6: Heavy Rain IMD Forecast Puts States on Watch, Check State-Wise Rain Alert

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 07:32 IST

School Holiday August 6, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall. Know the latest IMD weather forecast, state-wise rain alerts, and district-wise school closure updates.

School Holiday Update Today, August 6: Heavy Rain IMD Forecast Puts States on Watch, Check State-Wise Rain Alert
School Holiday Update Today, August 6: Heavy Rain IMD Forecast Puts States on Watch, Check State-Wise Rain Alert
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School Holiday Today: India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the country on Thursday, August 6. Students and parents are waiting for updates on possible school closures. While no nationwide holiday has been announced, district administrations in rain-affected areas may declare holidays depending on local weather conditions and safety concerns. 

The IMD has issued rain alerts for multiple states, including Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, and several northeastern states. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and any decision regarding school closures will be taken at the district level. 

Will Schools Remain Closed on August 6?

As of now, there is no official order for a nationwide school holiday on August 6. However, schools in districts witnessing flooding, waterlogging, landslides, or extremely heavy rainfall may remain closed if the respective district administration issues an order.

Parents and students are advised to regularly check updates from their school authorities and district administration before leaving for school.

States Where Heavy Rain May Affect Schools

Check the below-mentioned states which have heavy rainfall and have high chances of getting virtual classes:

Delhi-NCR

The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and nearby areas, with wet weather expected to continue over the coming days. Although schools are currently expected to function normally, local authorities may issue advisories if rainfall intensifies.

Kerala

Kerala continues to witness widespread rainfall, with several districts affected by waterlogging and flood-like conditions. Schools have already been closed in multiple districts due to heavy rain, and further district-level decisions may be taken based on weather conditions on August 6. 

Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Uttarakhand. District administrations may announce school holidays in vulnerable areas if weather conditions worsen, particularly in landslide-prone regions. 

Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Other States

The IMD has issued Red Alerts for parts of Madhya Pradesh and Assam due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, and several northeastern states are also likely to receive significant rainfall, and local administrations may take precautionary measures if required. 

State-wise School Holiday Today, August 6, 2026

Check the table below to know the state-wise school holiday on August 6:

State/Region

IMD Weather Alert

School Holiday on August 6?

Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely

No official holiday announced

Kerala

Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Possible in affected districts

Madhya Pradesh

Red Alert in several districts

Possible

Assam

Red Alert in parts of the state

Possible

Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall, landslide risk

Possible

Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rainfall in several districts

No statewide holiday

Bihar

Heavy rain likely

No statewide holiday

Odisha

Heavy rainfall expected

Possible in affected districts

West Bengal

Moderate to heavy rainfall

No official announcement

Karnataka

Heavy rain in coastal and Malnad regions

Possible

Northeastern States

Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Possible

Note: As of now, no state has announced a statewide school holiday for August 6, 2026. Any closure orders will be issued by the respective district administrations based on local weather conditions and student safety.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 14:58 IST

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