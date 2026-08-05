School Holiday Update Today, August 6: Heavy Rain IMD Forecast Puts States on Watch, Check State-Wise Rain Alert
School Holiday August 6, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall. Know the latest IMD weather forecast, state-wise rain alerts, and district-wise school closure updates.
School Holiday Today: India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the country on Thursday, August 6. Students and parents are waiting for updates on possible school closures. While no nationwide holiday has been announced, district administrations in rain-affected areas may declare holidays depending on local weather conditions and safety concerns.
The IMD has issued rain alerts for multiple states, including Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, and several northeastern states. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and any decision regarding school closures will be taken at the district level.
Will Schools Remain Closed on August 6?
As of now, there is no official order for a nationwide school holiday on August 6. However, schools in districts witnessing flooding, waterlogging, landslides, or extremely heavy rainfall may remain closed if the respective district administration issues an order.
Parents and students are advised to regularly check updates from their school authorities and district administration before leaving for school.
States Where Heavy Rain May Affect Schools
Check the below-mentioned states which have heavy rainfall and have high chances of getting virtual classes:
Delhi-NCR
The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and nearby areas, with wet weather expected to continue over the coming days. Although schools are currently expected to function normally, local authorities may issue advisories if rainfall intensifies.
Kerala
Kerala continues to witness widespread rainfall, with several districts affected by waterlogging and flood-like conditions. Schools have already been closed in multiple districts due to heavy rain, and further district-level decisions may be taken based on weather conditions on August 6.
Uttarakhand
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Uttarakhand. District administrations may announce school holidays in vulnerable areas if weather conditions worsen, particularly in landslide-prone regions.
Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Other States
The IMD has issued Red Alerts for parts of Madhya Pradesh and Assam due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, and several northeastern states are also likely to receive significant rainfall, and local administrations may take precautionary measures if required.
State-wise School Holiday Today, August 6, 2026
Check the table below to know the state-wise school holiday on August 6:
|
State/Region
|
IMD Weather Alert
|
School Holiday on August 6?
|
Delhi-NCR
|
Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely
|
No official holiday announced
|
Kerala
|
Heavy to very heavy rainfall
|
Possible in affected districts
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Red Alert in several districts
|
Possible
|
Assam
|
Red Alert in parts of the state
|
Possible
|
Uttarakhand
|
Heavy rainfall, landslide risk
|
Possible
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Heavy rainfall in several districts
|
No statewide holiday
|
Bihar
|
Heavy rain likely
|
No statewide holiday
|
Odisha
|
Heavy rainfall expected
|
Possible in affected districts
|
West Bengal
|
Moderate to heavy rainfall
|
No official announcement
|
Karnataka
|
Heavy rain in coastal and Malnad regions
|
Possible
|
Northeastern States
|
Heavy to very heavy rainfall
|
Possible
Note: As of now, no state has announced a statewide school holiday for August 6, 2026. Any closure orders will be issued by the respective district administrations based on local weather conditions and student safety.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.