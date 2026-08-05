School Holiday Update Today, August 6: Heavy Rain IMD Forecast Puts States on Watch, Check State-Wise Rain Alert

School Holiday August 6, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall. Know the latest IMD weather forecast, state-wise rain alerts, and district-wise school closure updates.

School Holiday Today: India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the country on Thursday, August 6. Students and parents are waiting for updates on possible school closures. While no nationwide holiday has been announced, district administrations in rain-affected areas may declare holidays depending on local weather conditions and safety concerns. The IMD has issued rain alerts for multiple states, including Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, and several northeastern states. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and any decision regarding school closures will be taken at the district level. Will Schools Remain Closed on August 6? As of now, there is no official order for a nationwide school holiday on August 6. However, schools in districts witnessing flooding, waterlogging, landslides, or extremely heavy rainfall may remain closed if the respective district administration issues an order.

Parents and students are advised to regularly check updates from their school authorities and district administration before leaving for school. States Where Heavy Rain May Affect Schools Check the below-mentioned states which have heavy rainfall and have high chances of getting virtual classes: Delhi-NCR The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and nearby areas, with wet weather expected to continue over the coming days. Although schools are currently expected to function normally, local authorities may issue advisories if rainfall intensifies. Kerala Kerala continues to witness widespread rainfall, with several districts affected by waterlogging and flood-like conditions. Schools have already been closed in multiple districts due to heavy rain, and further district-level decisions may be taken based on weather conditions on August 6.

Uttarakhand Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Uttarakhand. District administrations may announce school holidays in vulnerable areas if weather conditions worsen, particularly in landslide-prone regions. Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Other States The IMD has issued Red Alerts for parts of Madhya Pradesh and Assam due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, and several northeastern states are also likely to receive significant rainfall, and local administrations may take precautionary measures if required. State-wise School Holiday Today, August 6, 2026 Check the table below to know the state-wise school holiday on August 6: State/Region IMD Weather Alert School Holiday on August 6? Delhi-NCR Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely No official holiday announced Kerala Heavy to very heavy rainfall Possible in affected districts Madhya Pradesh Red Alert in several districts Possible Assam Red Alert in parts of the state Possible Uttarakhand Heavy rainfall, landslide risk Possible Uttar Pradesh Heavy rainfall in several districts No statewide holiday Bihar Heavy rain likely No statewide holiday Odisha Heavy rainfall expected Possible in affected districts West Bengal Moderate to heavy rainfall No official announcement Karnataka Heavy rain in coastal and Malnad regions Possible Northeastern States Heavy to very heavy rainfall Possible