School Holiday Today July 31, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Rain? Check IMD Weather Alert, State-wise Updates

School Holiday July 31, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall. Read the latest IMD weather forecast, state-wise school holiday updates and Punjab's gazetted holiday for Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day.

School Holiday July 31, 2026: As monsoon remains active across several parts of India, students and parents are waiting to know whether schools will remain closed on Friday, July 31, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states; district administrations are closely looking at the weather situation. While no school holiday has been announced, district-wise holidays may be declared depending on local weather conditions and safety concerns. IMD Forecast for July 31: Heavy Rain Likely Across Several States According to the IMD, active southwest monsoon conditions are expected to continue on July 31, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall over several parts of North, Central, East and Northeast India. States including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness widespread showers, with isolated places receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The weather department has also warned of possible waterlogging, flash floods in vulnerable areas, landslides in hilly regions and disruption to road transport in several districts. State-wise School Holiday Updates for July 31, 2026 Himachal Pradesh The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh till August 1. Districts vulnerable to landslides and flash floods may witness temporary school closures if weather conditions worsen. Uttarakhand Following recent rain-related problems in districts like Bageshwar, authorities are expected to monitor weather conditions. A fresh district-level holiday order can be issued depending on rainfall. Gujarat Ahmedabad and Vadodara have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on July 31 after the IMD issued a Red Alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall across Gujarat. This decision has been taken to make sure the safety of students and teachers. Educational institutions have been asked to immediately notify students, teachers and parents about the school closure through the official WhatsApp groups.

Punjab Punjab is likely to receive thunderstorms and heavy rainfall under the ongoing monsoon spell. Besides weather concerns, July 31 has already been declared a gazetted/public holiday across Punjab to mark the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Government offices, schools and educational institutions under the Punjab Government are scheduled to remain closed. Check: Punjab School Holiday on July 31, 2026 for Martyrdom Day Haryana and Chandigarh Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in several districts of Haryana and Chandigarh. Any decision regarding school closure will be taken by the respective district administrations based on ground conditions. Haryana governments have declared an official holiday today to honour the brave freedom fighter, Shaheed Udham Singh. Delhi-NCR Delhi is expected to witness light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, while isolated areas may experience heavy showers. No holiday has been announced so far.

Uttar Pradesh Several eastern and western districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. District administrations may announce local holidays if rainfall causes flooding or transport disruptions. Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall across eastern India. Schools are expected to function normally unless district authorities issue separate closure orders due to severe weather. Schools in the Odisha district will remain closed for today. The directive states that mid-day meals will be served early on July 30 and students will be sent home by 1 PM. Maharashtra Parts of Maharashtra are expected to continue receiving monsoon showers. Local authorities may take precautionary decisions in flood-prone districts if rainfall intensifies. School holidays due to rainfall are generally announced by district magistrates, collectors or education departments depending on local weather conditions.