School Holiday Tomorrow, September 3, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow, September 3, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other rain-affected regions. Know the latest state-wise school closure updates and Janmashtami holiday details.

School Holiday Tomorrow, September 3, 2026: In India, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Thursday, September 3, amid continued heavy rainfall and weather warnings in northern and central parts. However, there is no nationwide school holiday announced for September 3, 2026. School closure decisions are being taken by state or district authorities depending on local weather and safety conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest September 2 update, has forecast heavy rainfall for several regions on September 3, including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. West Uttar Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy rainfall. Therefore, students should not assume that schools will be closed across their state. Parents are advised to check the latest circular issued by their district administration or respective school before leaving home.

Is There a School Holiday Tomorrow, September 3? There is no common all-India school holiday on September 3, 2026. September 3 falls on a Thursday and is not listed as a nationwide public holiday. The next major festival-related school holiday in several states is Janmashtami on September 4, although the exact holiday schedule varies by state and school. However, weather-related closures may be announced locally, particularly in areas experiencing heavy rainfall, flooding, landslides or waterlogging. Also Check: School Holidays in September List 2026 Delhi-NCR School Holiday September 3 Students in Delhi-NCR are also checking whether schools will be closed on September 3 due to rain. According to the latest IMD warning, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are under a heavy-rain warning for September 3. The warning also covers September 4 and 5.

At present, a blanket closure for all Delhi schools on September 3 should not be assumed unless the Delhi government, Directorate of Education or individual school issues an official notice. Students and parents in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and other NCR areas should closely monitor local school messages, especially if heavy rain or waterlogging affects their route. Also Check: Delhi School Holiday September 2026 Gurugram School Holiday September 3 Gurugram falls under the Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi meteorological warning region. IMD has forecast heavy rain for Haryana on September 3. However, an IMD weather warning does not automatically mean that schools will be closed. A holiday or online-class decision must come from the concerned district administration or school authorities. Parents in Gurugram should therefore check school WhatsApp groups, SMS alerts and official district notifications before sending children to school.

Uttarakhand School Holiday September 3 Uttarakhand remains one of the major rain-affected states. The IMD has issued a heavy-rain warning for September 3, following continued adverse weather conditions in the state. Several districts have previously taken local decisions to close schools during periods of intense rainfall. Authorities may therefore announce district-specific closures if conditions worsen. Students should check the latest order from their district administration rather than relying on a statewide assumption. Nainital and Dehradun Nainital, Dehradun and other vulnerable districts may remain under close weather monitoring. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, while recent severe weather has already caused disruptions in parts of the state. Also Check: Uttarakhand School Holiday in September List

Punjab School Holiday September 3 Punjab is also under a heavy-rain warning for September 3. A separate development concerns school transportation in Bathinda, Mansa and Barnala. Private school bus operators in these three districts have announced that buses will remain off the roads on September 3 because of a planned protest and mahapanchayat. This does not automatically mean that every school in these districts has officially declared a holiday. However, parents may need to make alternative transportation arrangements, and some private schools could issue separate instructions. Himachal Pradesh School Holiday September 3 The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on September 3. Given the state's vulnerability to landslides and road disruptions during heavy rain, district authorities may announce school closures wherever local conditions pose a safety risk. Students should check district-level orders before attending school.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday September 3 West Uttar Pradesh is under a heavy-rain warning for September 3, according to the latest IMD update. However, there is currently no indication of a blanket school holiday across Uttar Pradesh for September 3. Schools in districts affected by waterlogging, flooding or severe weather can make local decisions. Students in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur and other rain-affected districts should check local administration and school notifications. School Holiday September 3: State-Wise Updates State/Region September 3 Weather Update School Closure Status Delhi Heavy rain warning No blanket closure confirmed Gurugram/Haryana Heavy rain warning Check district/school notice Chandigarh Heavy rain warning Check local advisory Punjab Heavy rain warning Local updates apply Bathinda School bus disruption planned Schools may issue separate instructions Mansa School bus disruption planned Check school notice Barnala School bus disruption planned Check school notice Uttarakhand Heavy rain warning District-wise decision possible Himachal Pradesh Heavy rain warning District-wise decision possible West UP Heavy rain warning District/school-level decision East Rajasthan Thunderstorm/lightning warning No blanket closure confirmed Madhya Pradesh Rainfall activity continues Check district updates