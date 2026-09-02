School Holiday Tomorrow, September 3, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Rain? Check State-Wise Updates
School Holiday Tomorrow, September 3, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other rain-affected regions. Know the latest state-wise school closure updates and Janmashtami holiday details.
School Holiday Tomorrow, September 3, 2026: In India, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Thursday, September 3, amid continued heavy rainfall and weather warnings in northern and central parts. However, there is no nationwide school holiday announced for September 3, 2026. School closure decisions are being taken by state or district authorities depending on local weather and safety conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest September 2 update, has forecast heavy rainfall for several regions on September 3, including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. West Uttar Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy rainfall. Therefore, students should not assume that schools will be closed across their state. Parents are advised to check the latest circular issued by their district administration or respective school before leaving home.
Is There a School Holiday Tomorrow, September 3?
There is no common all-India school holiday on September 3, 2026. September 3 falls on a Thursday and is not listed as a nationwide public holiday. The next major festival-related school holiday in several states is Janmashtami on September 4, although the exact holiday schedule varies by state and school.
However, weather-related closures may be announced locally, particularly in areas experiencing heavy rainfall, flooding, landslides or waterlogging.
Also Check: School Holidays in September List 2026
Delhi-NCR School Holiday September 3
Students in Delhi-NCR are also checking whether schools will be closed on September 3 due to rain. According to the latest IMD warning, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are under a heavy-rain warning for September 3. The warning also covers September 4 and 5.
At present, a blanket closure for all Delhi schools on September 3 should not be assumed unless the Delhi government, Directorate of Education or individual school issues an official notice.
Students and parents in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and other NCR areas should closely monitor local school messages, especially if heavy rain or waterlogging affects their route.
Also Check: Delhi School Holiday September 2026
Gurugram School Holiday September 3
Gurugram falls under the Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi meteorological warning region. IMD has forecast heavy rain for Haryana on September 3.
However, an IMD weather warning does not automatically mean that schools will be closed. A holiday or online-class decision must come from the concerned district administration or school authorities. Parents in Gurugram should therefore check school WhatsApp groups, SMS alerts and official district notifications before sending children to school.
Uttarakhand School Holiday September 3
Uttarakhand remains one of the major rain-affected states. The IMD has issued a heavy-rain warning for September 3, following continued adverse weather conditions in the state.
Several districts have previously taken local decisions to close schools during periods of intense rainfall. Authorities may therefore announce district-specific closures if conditions worsen. Students should check the latest order from their district administration rather than relying on a statewide assumption.
Nainital and Dehradun
Nainital, Dehradun and other vulnerable districts may remain under close weather monitoring. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, while recent severe weather has already caused disruptions in parts of the state.
Also Check: Uttarakhand School Holiday in September List
Punjab School Holiday September 3
Punjab is also under a heavy-rain warning for September 3.
A separate development concerns school transportation in Bathinda, Mansa and Barnala. Private school bus operators in these three districts have announced that buses will remain off the roads on September 3 because of a planned protest and mahapanchayat.
This does not automatically mean that every school in these districts has officially declared a holiday. However, parents may need to make alternative transportation arrangements, and some private schools could issue separate instructions.
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday September 3
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on September 3. Given the state's vulnerability to landslides and road disruptions during heavy rain, district authorities may announce school closures wherever local conditions pose a safety risk. Students should check district-level orders before attending school.
Uttar Pradesh School Holiday September 3
West Uttar Pradesh is under a heavy-rain warning for September 3, according to the latest IMD update. However, there is currently no indication of a blanket school holiday across Uttar Pradesh for September 3. Schools in districts affected by waterlogging, flooding or severe weather can make local decisions.
Students in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur and other rain-affected districts should check local administration and school notifications.
School Holiday September 3: State-Wise Updates
|
State/Region
|
September 3 Weather Update
|
School Closure Status
|
Delhi
|
Heavy rain warning
|
No blanket closure confirmed
|
Gurugram/Haryana
|
Heavy rain warning
|
Check district/school notice
|
Chandigarh
|
Heavy rain warning
|
Check local advisory
|
Punjab
|
Heavy rain warning
|
Local updates apply
|
Bathinda
|
School bus disruption planned
|
Schools may issue separate instructions
|
Mansa
|
School bus disruption planned
|
Check school notice
|
Barnala
|
School bus disruption planned
|
Check school notice
|
Uttarakhand
|
Heavy rain warning
|
District-wise decision possible
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Heavy rain warning
|
District-wise decision possible
|
West UP
|
Heavy rain warning
|
District/school-level decision
|
East Rajasthan
|
Thunderstorm/lightning warning
|
No blanket closure confirmed
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Rainfall activity continues
|
Check district updates
Janmashtami School Holiday on September 4
While September 3 is not a nationwide school holiday, students in several states can expect a festival-related break on September 4 for Janmashtami.
The exact holiday may vary according to state government calendars, education boards and individual school calendars. Recent school-holiday schedules indicate September 4 as a common festival holiday across several regions. Students should therefore check their school's September academic calendar to confirm whether they have a holiday on September 4.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.