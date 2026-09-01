School Holiday Today (September 2, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Today, September 2, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rain. Get the latest state-wise updates for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Haryana, Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

School Holiday Today, September 2, 2026: Students and parents from many parts of India are keeping a close check on school holiday announcements as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and weather alerts continue in multiple states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall in several regions, with heavy rain likely in parts of northern, central and eastern India. However, there is no announcement declaring September 2 a school holiday due to rain. School closures, where required, are generally decided by state governments, district administrations or individual schools depending on local weather conditions, waterlogging, flooding and road safety. According to the latest IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Punjab and parts of eastern India. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are also expected to receive widespread rainfall around September 2.

Uttarakhand School Holiday Update: Schools Closed in Four Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall Uttarakhand School Holiday 2026: Schools have been closed in several parts of Uttarakhand amid heavy to very heavy rainfall, landslide risks and weather-related disruptions. The latest weather situation has prompted district administrations to take precautionary measures for the safety of students and school staff.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Dehradun, Nainital and Bageshwar, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday, September 2. Other districts have been placed under a yellow alert. Schools Closed in Four Uttarakhand Districts As per the latest reports, school closures have been ordered in four districts of Uttarakhand due to adverse weather conditions. The decision has been taken as heavy rainfall increases the risk of waterlogging, landslides, flash floods and road blockages in vulnerable areas.

District School Status Reason Almora Closed in affected areas Heavy rainfall and landslide risk Pithoragarh Closed Heavy rain/weather alert Chamoli Closed Heavy rainfall and safety concerns Rudraprayag Closed Heavy rain and weather-related risks Note: Weather-related closures in Uttarakhand are generally announced by the concerned district administration and may differ from one district to another. West Bengal School Holiday Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation in Asansol Continuous rainfall over the past two days has disrupted normal life in Asansol, with several low-lying areas facing a flood-like situation. Areas including Dildarnagar, Ramkishan Dangal and Chandmari have been affected by waterlogging and heavy rain.

Amid the worsening weather conditions, residents are facing difficulties in commuting, while water accumulation in several localities has raised concerns about public safety. Schools in rain-affected areas may be closed if local authorities issue safety-related orders.

Parents and students in Asansol are advised to check with their respective schools and the district administration for the latest school holiday or closure updates before leaving home.

Odisha, Jharkhand Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rain and Floods Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in parts of Odisha and Jharkhand, with authorities announcing school closures in some affected districts. In Odisha, schools in Mayurbhanj have been shut amid heavy rain, flooding and concerns over the safety of students and staff. In Jharkhand, Garhwa has also reported school closures as persistent rainfall and rising water levels affect several areas.

Parents and students are advised to follow the latest announcements from their respective district administrations and school authorities before leaving for school. Further closures may be announced in other rain-affected areas if weather conditions worsen. School Holiday September 2, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed Today? At present, students should not assume that schools will remain closed across their state on September 2. Weather-related holidays are typically announced at the district level, especially in areas facing flooding, landslides, severe waterlogging or unsafe road conditions.

The situation is particularly important for students in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, where rain activity is expected to continue. Uttar Pradesh School Holiday September 2 As per reports, continuous rainfall in Lakhimpur Kheri and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh has led to severe waterlogging issues. Owing to this, the district administration has announced a holiday for schools in the region for today, September 2, 2026. Rainfall activity is expected to continue across Uttar Pradesh. The IMD forecast indicates rainfall over both East and West Uttar Pradesh, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during the first week of September. Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and other districts should therefore follow instructions issued by the respective district administrations and school authorities. No statewide rain-related closure has been confirmed for September 2 at present.

Delhi-NCR and Gurugram School Holiday September 2 Schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are expected to make decisions based on local weather and administrative instructions. The IMD has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi, Haryana and surrounding areas, with isolated heavy rainfall possible over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from September 2 onwards. As of the latest available updates, no blanket school closure for Delhi-NCR or Gurugram has been confirmed for September 2. Parents should therefore check messages or circulars issued by their children's schools before deciding whether classes are cancelled. Uttarakhand School Holiday September 2 Uttarakhand remains one of the key states to monitor. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall in the state through September 7, with isolated heavy rainfall expected from September 2 to 6. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely during this period.

School closures in Uttarakhand are generally announced district-wise, particularly in areas vulnerable to landslides, flooding and road disruption. Students should check the latest district administration orders before travelling to school. Himachal Pradesh School Holiday September 2 Himachal Pradesh is also likely to experience continued rain. The latest IMD warning indicates heavy rainfall in the state on September 2 and September 3. No blanket statewide school holiday for September 2 has been confirmed in the latest available information. However, district administrations may announce closures if rainfall creates unsafe travel or landslide conditions. Punjab and Haryana School Holiday September 2 Punjab and Haryana are also likely to experience rain and thunderstorms. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab from September 2 to September 5, along with thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the region.

At present, there is no confirmed blanket rain-related school holiday across Punjab or Haryana for September 2. Any closure will depend on district-level orders and local conditions. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha School Holiday September 2 Eastern India is likely to remain affected by the current weather system. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha through September 2. Districts facing flooding, waterlogging or severe weather may announce temporary school closures. Students and parents should check district-level notifications for the latest information. West Bengal and Sikkim School Holiday September 2 West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive rainfall during the first week of September. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during September 1-6, while Gangetic West Bengal is expected to see widespread rainfall during September 1-3.

School Holiday September 2: State-Wise Updates State/Region September 2 School Closure Status Weather Update Delhi-NCR No blanket closure confirmed; check school updates Rain/thunderstorms possible Gurugram No blanket closure confirmed Rain and thunderstorms possible Haryana No statewide closure confirmed Heavy rain possible from Sept 2 Punjab No statewide closure confirmed Heavy rain/thunderstorms possible Himachal Pradesh District-wise decision Heavy rain likely Uttarakhand District-wise decision Heavy rain; landslide risk in vulnerable areas Uttar Pradesh District-wise decision Rain, thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain Bihar District-wise decision Widespread rainfall likely Jharkhand District-wise decision Widespread rainfall likely Odisha District-wise decision Widespread rainfall likely West Bengal District-wise decision Widespread rainfall in several areas Sikkim Local/district decision Rainfall likely Madhya Pradesh District-wise monitoring Rainfall continues in parts Chhattisgarh District-wise monitoring Rainfall and thunderstorms possible Rajasthan No blanket closure confirmed Rainfall possible in parts